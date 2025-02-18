If you have been following the recent news then you must have noticed the silent rise in cases of suicide in Visakhapatnam, which is a concern for all the residents of the city.

The recent suicide cases in Visakhapatnam:

On February 17, 2025, D Shankara Rao, 40, a resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa Colony in Marikavalasa under PM Palem police station, reportedly committed suicide. He took the extreme step after being harassed by a lender. He is survived by his wife and four children, including three daughters. On February 14, 2025, a 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student named Chandra Vamsi reportedly died by suicide by jumping from a college campus building in Visakhapatnam. According to police reports, the student was distressed after being admonished by a lecturer for not focusing on academics. This incident underscores the intense academic pressures students often face. In the same month, A woman from Gopalapatnam allegedly committed suicide due to sexual harassment by a porn-addicted husband.

These are only the reported cases, and yet they highlight the urgent need for mental health awareness and support. Financial stress, academic pressure, and domestic abuse continue to push individuals to the edge. As a society, we must break the stigma, encourage open conversations, and ensure accessible help for those in distress.

Statistical Overview

While specific data for the past month is not yet available, previous reports indicate a concerning trend. In 2022, Visakhapatnam reported 461 suicide cases—350 males and 111 females—marking an increase from 378 cases in 2021. Notably, 106 individuals died by suicide due to family problems, while 91 cases were attributed to ill-health.

Preventive Measures and Initiatives from the Government

Recognizing the urgency of addressing mental health issues, Andhra Pradesh has initiated several measures of safety in the past:

Gatekeeper Training Program:

Launched in January 2023, this program aims to improve mental health and reduce suicides by training approximately 300,000 educators to identify and support individuals exhibiting suicidal tendencies.

This initiative aligns with recommendations from the World Health Organization and India’s National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

Suicide Prevention Helplines:

Efforts are underway to establish dedicated helplines and counseling centers across the state. However, as of October 2023, there were fewer than 12 such centers, highlighting the need for expansion to reach those in distress.

The recent rise in suicide cases in Visakhapatnam highlight the critical need for comprehensive mental health support and women’s safety systems. Collective efforts involving government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and community organizations are essential to address this issue and provide necessary help for the needy.

Important Helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it’s imperative to seek immediate help. While local helplines are being established, national resources are available:

Women Helpline: 181

Crime Stopper: 1090

Police: 100

Samaritans India: Available 24/7 for emotional support.

AASRA: A 24/7 helpline offering support for individuals in distress.

Remember, reaching out is a vital step toward receiving help and hopefully preventing tragedy from happening to our loved ones.

.Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.