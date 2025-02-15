A 28-year-old woman, Vasantha, was found dead at her residence in Nandamuri Nagar on the night of 13 February 2025. According to initial police reports, the woman, who was found in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, may have committed suicide, allegedly due to ongoing sexual harassment by her husband. The couple, who married last year, had a troubled relationship, with the woman reportedly leaving her husband multiple times only to be persuaded by her parents to return.

According to her relatives, the husband was addicted to pornography and allegedly pressured Vasantha to engage in acts inspired by explicit content. He reportedly began exhibiting this behavior from their wedding night, causing immense emotional distress to his wife. Seeking support, Vasantha confided in her parents, who initially dismissed her concerns as common marital misunderstandings. They arranged counseling sessions for the couple but the situation did not improve.

Following her death, the woman’s family filed a police complaint and are making serious allegations, suspecting foul play. They believe her husband and in-laws may have been involved in her death and are attempting to misrepresent it as a suicide.

Gopalapatnam police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of the woman in Visakhapatnam.

Read also- Under academic stress, 17-year-old Visakhapatnam boy jumps off hostel after reportedly being scolded by lecturer

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.