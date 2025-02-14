Tis the season of romance, and love is not just in the air—it’s on our screens too! Whether you’re single and embracing the “delulu is the solulu” mindset or a couple looking for the perfect romcom to cozy up with, these new OTT releases are here to set the mood for Valentine’s week.

1. Love Is Blind: Season 8

The hit reality dating experiment returns with a fresh batch of hopeful singles from Minneapolis. As they step into the pods, will love truly be blind? Marking the five-year anniversary of the franchise, the season kicks off with six episodes dropping on Valentine’s Day.

Streaming on: Netflix

2. My Fault: London

Noah, an 18-year-old American, moves to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather. When an undeniable attraction sparks between her and her stepbrother, things get complicated—especially when her estranged father reappears fresh out of prison.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

3. Melo Movie

A film buff and an aspiring director fall in love, only for their romance to fizzle out too soon. Years later, fate reunites them. Will love get a second chance?

Streaming on: Netflix

4. La Dolce Villa

Buying a home in the Italian countryside for just one euro sounds like a dream—until reality sets in. In this romcom, a skeptical father heads to Italy to stop his daughter from investing in an old villa. But as his journey unfolds, he finds himself rethinking his ideas about life, love, and even the crumbling house.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Kadhalikka Neramillai

A man falls for his boss’s daughter but must win her father’s approval. With the help of a friend posing as his dad, chaos and laughter ensue in this delightful comedy of errors.

Streaming on: Netflix

6. The Gorge

Two elite operatives are stationed on opposite sides of a mysterious gorge, tasked with protecting the world from a lurking evil. As they work together, secrets unravel in this intense thriller with a hint of romance.

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play, Apple TV+

7. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Bobby and Rishi fall for each other in Cambridge, only to be torn apart by fate. Years later, destiny gives them a second chance. But will love find its way back?

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Dhoom Dhaam

An oddball couple finds themselves on a chaotic chase on their wedding night, dodging goons and the police while searching for a mysterious Charlie. A perfect blend of romance and adventure!

Streaming on: Netflix

9. I Am Married… But!

After three years of living with her in-laws, I Ling contemplates divorce every week. Stuck with a mama’s boy, she’s torn between family obligations and a budding connection with someone new from a dating app. As her biological clock starts ticking, she’s caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Streaming on: Netflix

10. Pyaar Testing

Dhruv and Amrita agree to live together before marriage to test their compatibility. But as they navigate daily life, a bigger question arises—will love blossom between them?

Streaming on: ZEE5

Whether you’re swooning over love stories or indulging in some relationship chaos, these new OTT releases have something for everyone this Valentine’s week.

P.S.: If romance isn’t your vibe, check out our list of Valentine’s horror movies and shows for a thrilling alternative!

