When people think of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the first names that pop up are the Big 3—IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta. But beyond these giants, a new generation of IIMs is rapidly making their mark, and IIM Visakhapatnam (IIMV) is one of them.

Established in 2015, IIMV has grown quietly but significantly in India’s competitive management education space. But is it worth considering? Does it justify the ₹17.82 lakh fee tag? How does it stack up against the other newer IIMs? Let’s dive into the reality of doing your MBA from IIM Visakhapatnam

1. Diversity

Academic diversity

As shown in the infographic IIMV has a good mix of students with diverse academic backgrounds, but engineers make up the majority at 69% of the 2023-2025 batch. The rest come from commerce (11%), science (9%), management (5%), arts (4%), and other fields (2%).

Gender diversity

IIMV has maintained a good gender balance, with 59% male and 41% female students in its batch.

Professional diversity

IIM Visakhapatnam has impressive professional diversity, with students coming from a wide range of industries. The Information Technology sector leads with 44%, followed by Manufacturing (16%), BFSI (9%), Analytics (4%), and Construction (3%), while other sectors contribute 24%.

2. What’s Special About IIMV?

Apart from the stats, here’s what makes IIMV unique:

– The Advantage of Visakhapatnam

Connectivity to major industries in manufacturing, logistics, and IT.

A growing startup ecosystem fueled by Andhra Pradesh’s push for entrepreneurship.

Port city benefits – a strategic location for international business exposure.

– Strong Entrepreneurship Focus

IIMV’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) is actively supporting students interested in startups.

– Faculty from Top IIMs

IIMV has access to faculty from IIM Bangalore, ensuring high teaching standards.

3. How Does IIMV Compare with Other IIMs?

If you’re confused between IIMV and other newer IIMs, here’s a quick ranking based on placements, reputation, and ROI:

The Reality Check

The Reality of doing your MBA from IIM Visakhapatnam is that it is not IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, or Calcutta, and it won’t be anytime soon. But if you’re looking for a well-established, placement-driven, and steadily growing IIM, then IIMV is a solid bet.

Ultimately, your decision should depend on what matters most to you, whether it is brand value, placements, or ROI. If you’re willing to be part of an emerging success story, IIM Visakhapatnam could be the right place for you.

