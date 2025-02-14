We all have that one friend who can’t stop flaunting their relationship status in front of the single crew. What starts as jealousy quickly becomes irritation as they turn every conversation back to love. If you’re looking for a fun way to get back at them—while making them think twice about romance—here’s a collection of depressing Valentine’s horror movies and series to watch together on OTT (instead of the usual new releases) during this week of romance! These heartbreaking flicks will have them rethinking their love for love.

1. Dia

Staying true to the tagline: Life is full of surprises, this movie revolves around the story of Dia, Rohit, and Aditya. Dia confesses her feelings to Rohit, right before he moves out of the country. Rohit returns three years later, reconnects with Dia, and gets committed. But after a car accident, Dia is informed of Rohit’s death. Fate connects a depressed Dia to Aditya, who wins her love. Happy ending, right? Wrong. The plot twist after will leave you shook.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

2. Uncontrollably Fond

Sin Joon Young is a popular actor and singer who reunites with his high school sweetheart No Eul, who is commissioned to direct a documentary about him. Using this as an opportunity, Joon Young tries to win back No Eul’s love. Watch the duo navigate destiny and some past incidents that shaped their present.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Go Ha-jin’s life gets complicated when she gets transported to 10th-century Goryeo, in the palace which houses many princes. Ha-jin has to live as Hae Soo as she develops feelings for the most feared 4th prince Wang-soo. Things take an interesting turn when Ha-jin gets involved in the internal struggles of the court and the fight for the throne.

Streaming on: Viki

4. 20th Century Girl

Bo-ra and Yeon-du are best friends, so when Yeon-du develops a crush on a boy named Baek Hyun-jin, Bo-ra volunteers to find out everything about him. After making the plan, Yeon-du travels to the US for heart surgery. Bo-ra starts an undercover mission to make her friend fall in love with her crush, but instead gets involved in a confusing love triangle.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

This science fiction romantic drama comedy film tells the tale of Joel and Clementine, who broke up and get their memories of each other erased by a New York City firm Lacuna. During the clinical procedure, Joel realizes that he still loves Clementine.

This movie explores the deeper meaning of love, pain, and relationships paired with stellar performances from Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as the main protagonists. This is one of the Valentine’s horror movies that is well worth skipping the new OTT releases of this week.

Streaming on: Netflix

6. Geetanjali (1989)

Prakash graduates from college and encounters a minor accident which leads to a dreadful revelation that he has terminal cancer. Having only a few months to live, Prakash leaves for Ooty where he meets a playful Geetanjali, who is known for her notorious pranks.

Prakash falls in love with Geetanjali, unaware of the shadow that lurks behind the light she radiates.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

7. Me Before You

Louisa is hired as a caretaker for a recently paralyzed Will Traynor who was once a successful banker and active sportsman. Will is initially cold and rude towards Lou, but gradually starts to warm up to her, thanks to Lou’s cheerful personality.

Lou overhears a conversation Will has with his parents about his decision to get assisted suicide in Dignitas in Switzerland after six months. Lou then takes it upon herself to make Will realize that living is worth it.

Streaming on: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

So, what are you waiting for? Skip the new OTT releases, gather your lovesick friends, some popcorn, and enjoy these delightfully depressing Valentine’s Day horror movies and shows this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.