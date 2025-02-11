Valentine’s Week is here, and if you’re looking to get cozy with your significant other—or maybe even curl up solo with some popcorn—OTT platforms have a lineup of new releases that will set the perfect mood for romance and take you on an emotional rollercoaster. Here are the must-watch romantic picks to stream this week.

1. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Disney+ Hotstar | February 11

Get ready for a heart-tugging love story that takes you across time and distance. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story follows two young hearts, Bobby and Rishi, who meet during their time at Cambridge, only to be pulled apart by life’s circumstances.

Years later, their paths cross again—will fate finally give them a second chance at love, or has life moved on? A beautiful story about love, loss, and destiny, this movie is perfect for anyone who believes that true love never truly fades.

2. My Fault: London

Amazon Prime Video | February 13

In My Fault: London, we follow 18-year-old Noah who moves from America to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather. It’s all about the chaos of change and new beginnings, until Noah’s world turns upside down after meeting her stepbrother.

What starts as an attraction between the two soon spirals into something more complicated as Noah’s estranged father, freshly released from prison, comes searching for her. Adapted from the 2023 Spanish film My Fault, this movie brings raw emotions and a twist you didn’t see coming.

3. I Am Married…But!

Netflix | February 14

What happens when the fairy tale romance of a meet-cute ends up in the whirlwind reality of marriage? I Am Married…But! explores this very concept. In this 12-episode romantic comedy, a couple faces the true challenges of married life—learning that it’s not all smooth sailing.

From adorable moments to messy misunderstandings, this show is a humorous yet poignant take on the trials and tribulations of marriage. It’s a perfect binge-watch for those who’ve ever wondered if love is enough to survive the chaos of everyday life.

4. Melo Movie

Netflix | February 14

If you’re a fan of Korean dramas and romantic films, Melo Movie is a must-watch among the new OTT releases this week. A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, and their romance begins in a whirlwind, only to fizzle out too soon. However, fate has other plans when their paths cross once again.

Starring a talented cast including Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo Young, and Lee Jun Young, this romantic tale will leave you wondering—can love rekindle, or has it already passed its prime?

5. Dhoom Dhaam

Netflix | February 14

A newlywed couple is thrown into a chaotic chase involving goons, cops, and a mysterious character named Charlie in Dhoom Dhaam. On their wedding night, they find themselves in the middle of a case of mistaken identity, forcing them to flee while searching for the elusive Charlie who holds the key to their freedom. Packed with action, humor, and unexpected twists, this movie is a wild ride that proves that even love can be a rollercoaster.

6. Pyaar Testing

ZEE5 | February 14

When two individuals, Dhruv and Amrita, are introduced as prospective partners by their families, they decide to live together to test their compatibility before taking the plunge into marriage. But what seemed like a simple test soon spirals into chaos as they try to navigate the ups and downs of their personalities.

Pyaar Testing is a lighthearted romantic comedy that explores the messiness of relationships and the importance of compatibility.

7. Death Before the Wedding

Netflix | February 12

Netflix is dropping Death Before the Wedding this Valentine’s week, a romantic comedy with a Polish twist. The movie centers around Maja, who brings her fiancé home to meet her traditional parents. But when a crisis at their dairy farm forces them to face their cultural biases,

Maja’s parents are forced to reconsider everything. Full of humor and family dynamics, this film explores the clash between tradition and modern love, offering plenty of laughs along the way.

From second-chance love stories to quirky comedies, there’s something for every type of romantic at heart in this list of new OTT releases this week. So, grab your popcorn, snuggle up, and let these films and shows help set the perfect mood for your own Valentine’s week. Happy watching!

