Historical drama is one of the underrated genres of entertainment. However, its recognition is growing by the day across the world, thanks to accessible OTT platforms. The world is acknowledging the potential of this genre, and if you want to do the same – this is the article for you. So, ditch common genres like romance, comedy, or thriller and watch these 6 dramas set in a historical backdrops on OTT that are full of entertainment:

1. Under the Queen’s Umbrella

This historical drama centers around Queen Hwa-ryeong and her unusual approach to educating her sons, while defying modern expectations and norms. The Queen must navigate through the court politics, and address the nation’s problems, all while maintaining her position as Empress with dignity and grace.

This series received commercial success and became one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean Television Series.

Streaming On: Netflix

2. The Crown

Despite being one of one of the most controversial historical dramas out there, The Crown is a must-watch for its stunning filmography and intense performances by the cast. The Crown dramatically describes the history of England during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that shaped the political situation in the second half of the 20th century.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. Magnificent Century

Venture into the Ottoman Empire during the reign of Sultan Suleiman The Magnificent. This drama series showcases the life of Hurrem, a slave in the Ottoman Palace who soon rose to the highest title any woman in the harem can ever reach: the sultan’s favourite or the first Haseki Sultan.

This series has an amazing soundtrack, stunning visuals, and drama-filled plotlines, sure to entertain you!

Streaming on: Youtube

4. Captivating the King

Love slow-burn romance tied to complicated political drama? Then this Korean drama is your answer!

This series revolves around a king, who is crowned under suspicious circumstances, leaving him isolated in both his personal and political realms. Alongside him is a mysterious woman bent on revenge against the king—yet, as their paths intertwine, she unexpectedly finds herself falling for him.

Starring Jo Jung-suk and Shin Se-Kyung as the main protagonists, this drama series is captivating with its complex plotlines, unique characters, and stunning visuals.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. The Story of Yanxi Palace

This Chinese historical drama was the most googled TV show in the world in the year 2018 and was streamed over 15 billion times on iQIYI in the same year. This series showcases the evolution of Wei Yingluo, a cunning yet smart court maid who wants to know the reason for her sister’s death. She gets entangled with the Royal Court, the Empress and Emperor which changes her life for the best and worst.

Streaming on: Viki

6. Empress Ki

Forced out of her homeland in Korea to become a female tribute for the Yuan dynasty, Ki Seung-yang has faced many troubles and obstacles in her life. She rose from the position of a palace maid and went on to become the empress of the country. Based on some real-life incidents, Empress Ki is the story of how Seung-yang earned the affection of the Yuan emperor by betraying her nation.

Streaming on: Netflix

With these dramas, you can take a step into a time machine and relive the grandeur of the bygone eras in the comfort of your room. So, what are you waiting for? Get your food supplies, surround yourself with comfortable blankets, and binge-watch these historical dramas today!

