Korean dramas have captivated a global audience due to their unique storylines and well-paced episodes. Among the various genres available, some stand out as fan favourites, including comedy, romance, and thriller. There are also some underrated gems worth exploring! One such genre is historical Korean dramas, which are both enchanting and intriguing. These series transport viewers into a world rich with age-old traditions and royal intrigue. So, if you have not watch this genre before and are willing to experiment, then consider watching these best historical Korean dramas now!

Best Historical Korean Dramas for Beginners!

1. Mr Sunshine (Netflix)

A young boy, born into a house servant’s family, travels to the United States during the 1871 Shinmiyangyo (US expedition to Korea). He returns to his homeland as a US Marine officer. He falls in love with an aristocrat’s daughter, and he finds out that foreign forces are planning to colonise Korea.

2. Love in the Moonlight (Amazon Prime Video, Viki)

Based on the web novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, this story revolves around Crown Prince Lee Yeong, who grows to become a revered monarch, and his relationship with enunch Hong Ra-on, who hides a grave secret about their identity.

This critically acclaimed drama stars Park Bo-gum and Kim You-jung as the main leads, who deliver one of their best performances.

3. Alchemy of Souls (Netflix)

A powerful sorceress is trapped in the body of a blind woman. She later encounters a man from a prestigious family who seeks help to change his destiny.

4. Mr Queen (Netflix)

Jang Bong-hwan is a chef who travels back in time and wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon Era. The Queen, who is a pawn for her family, is possessed by the soul of a modern man, who intends to wreak chaos in the palace.

5. Empress Ki (Viki)

A woman from Goryeo rises from commoner status to become the Empress in China and the wife of the emperor of the Yuan dynasty, Toghon Temür. This drama explores some heavy-handed themes of staying loyal to one’s homeland, love, betrayal, choice, and different identities, with brilliant performances from the cast.

Praised for its braided storytelling and intense drama, and with an 8.4 IMDb rating, this series is a must-watch!

6. Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Netflix)

This is one of our favourite historical Korean dramas and for good reason!

In every typical historical Korean drama, the mothers of the prince are very rigid and often portrayed as negative roles, while their intentions are good. This drama flips the table (literally) and showcases the hardships a mother of a prince actually endures.

The main lead, Queen Im Hwa-ryeong, is a powerful and wise Queen who seeks to protect her family from any danger. Her intense dance of power with the Queen Dowager and other ministers is one of the many reasons to watch this drama!

7. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Viki)

Based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin, a modern-day girl suddenly gets transported into Goryeo Dynasty, in the royal palace. In the beginning, she falls in love with the gentle and warm-hearted 8th Prince, but romance blossoms between her and the 4th Prince, Wang So.

Historical Korean dramas for beginners are masterpiece period shows that are packed with intense politics, great worldbuilding, and cliffhangers, which will make you hit the ‘next episode’ button really fast. So, what are you waiting for? Watch these entertaining shows now!

Also read: New OTT releases this week (May 18-24): 11 new movies & shows!

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