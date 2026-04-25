Best Family Korean Dramas on Netflix to stream this weekend!

There is nothing more captivating than a good story. Be it about the workplace, family, neighbours, or friends, instant bonding often happens when people share their favourite shows about dramatic incidents. However, some of the most compelling stories come from family dynamics. So, if you enjoy drama and are searching for a weekend watch, here are some family Korean dramas to watch on Netflix!

Best Family Korean Dramas To Watch On Netflix!

1. Under the Queen’s Umbrella

The Queen of the nation is faced with a challenge when she finds out that her son, the Crown Prince, has contracted a deadly disease, which was the cause of another death in the Royal Palace. She now has to stand strong against her enemies to protect her family and make sure that one of her four other sons becomes the next Crown Prince.

Starring Kim Hye-su, Choi Won-young, and Kim Hae-seok in leading roles, this family Korean drama will have you on the edge of your seat until the credits roll.

2. Sky Castle

Four families living in the luxurious neighbourhood called SKY Castle go above and beyond to ensure their children get the best education. But when a private school counsellor enters the picture, everything flips upside down. The real question is, will the truth about the school counsellor?

3. Reply 1988

A group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years, while their parents, who also share a close bond, deal with their issues together.

4. The Penthouse: War in Life

Just like Sky Castle, this family Korean drama tells the story of wealthy families living in the Hera Palace and their children enrolled at Cheong-ah Arts School. The drama showcases a real estate and education war among the families and their desire to become number one.

5. Little Women

Loosely based on Louise May Alcott’s novel, Little Women, is a class-conscious thriller. Sisters who were abandoned by their mother become embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

With these best family Korean dramas, your entertainment for the week is sorted. So, what are you waiting for? Pick a favourite from this list, get comfy on the couch, and start binge-watching now!

Also read: Your Weekend Just Got Better: Top New OTT Releases You Need to Stream Now!

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