While K-Dramas are renowned for their romantic narratives, their thriller dramas are equally captivating and skillfully crafted. Psychological thrillers offer an experience that unfold meticulous craft with each episode adding to the nail-biting suspense. These series may be long enough to immerse yourself in, but the intensity of the experience only grows as you progress through each instalment. Are you prepared to delve into a curated selection of the best Korean psychological thriller web series on Netflix we’ve chosen for you?

Immerse yourself in these Korean psychological thriller web series on Netflix.

Beyond Evil

Beyond Evil revolves around the gripping narrative of two fearless police officers stationed at the Manyang Police Substation within the Munju Police Station. In their relentless pursuit of a serial killer, they find themselves willing to bend the rules and break the law to bring the criminal to justice. As they delve deeper into the quest to unmask the killer’s identity, they question the innocence of everyone connected to the case, including themselves. The show is directed by Shim Na-yeon, promising an intense and thought-provoking exploration of crime, morality, and the human psyche. The series features powerful performances by Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo.

All of Us Are Dead

Set in the fictional South Korean city of Hyosan, the series revolves around a group of high school students who find themselves in a harrowing struggle for survival during a zombie outbreak. This gripping tale is adapted from the Naver webtoon of the same name created by Joo Dong-geun, originally published between 2009 and 2011. “All of Us Are Dead” is brought to life under the direction of Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, promising an intense and thrilling viewing experience. The show features a cast including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo.

My Name

My Name is directed by Kim Jin-min and features a stellar cast including Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun. This compelling series follows the story of a woman who, driven by a desire for vengeance over her father’s tragic death, boldly chooses to infiltrate a criminal gang. However, her journey takes a twist as she becomes a crucial undercover informant within the police force. As the narrative unfolds, “My Name” takes viewers on a suspenseful and emotionally charged journey, delving into themes of justice, revenge, and the blurred lines between law and crime.

Sweet Home

Following an unforeseen family tragedy, Cha Hyun-soo (portrayed by Song Kang) makes the decision to leave his home and relocate to an apartment. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when mysterious monsters begin to emerge. These creatures pose a grave threat to anyone venturing outside, leading the apartment’s occupants to realize they are trapped within the building. With no way out, Hyun-soo and the other residents band together, fortifying themselves within the apartment in a desperate bid for survival. The series, directed by Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, and Park So-hyun, features a talented cast including Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young. It’s a gripping tale of their struggle for survival against the relentless onslaught of monsters.

Squid Game

Squid Game is a survival drama series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. This series features Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-Tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. The plot revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion prize. People in danger who desperately need money receive a mysterious invitation to join the game. The 456 people are from different walks of life, trapped in a secret location to play games for a chance to earn 45.6 billion won. Every game is a traditional Korean children’s game like Red Light, and Green Light, but losing results in death. Who will the winner be, and what is the point of this game?

The Glory

The Glory series is penned by Kim Eun-sook and brought to life by director Ahn Gil-ho exclusively on Netflix. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il. At its core, the story revolves around a young woman who endures severe bullying, to the point where she contemplates dropping out of school. Fueled by a desire for revenge, she meticulously plans her retaliation. As she later becomes a primary school teacher, she takes in the son of the man who tormented her the most, setting the stage for her calculated vengeance.

