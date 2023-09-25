Few genres in the world of entertainment can match the magnetic appeal of a meticulously crafted crime thriller. In the vast landscape of Indian streaming platforms, the gripping narratives revolving around gangs, serial killers, and relentless criminal investigations have, time and again, demonstrated their prowess in holding audiences in rapt attention. We present a thoughtfully curated selection of must-watch Hindi crime thriller web series on OTT that promise not just to be a part of your watchlist, but to leave you utterly enthralled and craving for more.

Here is a list of some of the most acclaimed Hindi crime thriller web series for a gripping watch on OTT platforms.

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice, a crime drama-thriller series, draws inspiration from Peter Moffat’s work. Vikrant Massey portrays Aditya, an MBA student who occasionally drives a taxi for extra income. The narrative unfolds as Aditya becomes entangled in a murder case involving a passenger, Sanaya. The series delves into the criminal trial, legal proceedings, and Aditya’s jail experience, with Pankaj Tripathi portraying the role of his morally compromised lawyer, Madhav Mishra. The central mystery questions Aditya’s innocence or guilt.

OTT platform: Disney Hotstar

Dahaad

Dahaad marks Sonakshi Sinha’s venture into the world of OTT. Joined by Vijay Varma, the series tracks sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati’s relentless pursuit in a missing person case. Despite sceptics dismissing it as a mere elopement, Anjali delves deeper, revealing a string of vanishing cases pointing to a chilling serial killer. Sonakshi impresses with her role, while Vijay masterfully portrays the ruthless murderer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sacred Games

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games showcases stellar acting by Saif Ali Khan, Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. This captivating crime saga orbits around a conflicted cop and a neighbourhood gangster, intertwining their contrasting lives into a riveting narrative.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Family Man

The Family Man, featuring Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha, Priyamani, and an ensemble cast, skillfully blends crime thrills with humour. It revolves around an average man, leading a middle-class life while working as a covert operative for the National Investigation Agency. Balancing high-stakes missions with domestic responsibilities, he grapples with the precariousness of his dual life as the tension escalates.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Special Ops

Special Ops, an action-packed Indian web series, follows RAW agent Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) as he pursues the elusive sixth terrorist from the 2001 Parliament Attack. Amidst departmental scrutiny, Singh leads a covert team across countries in this electrifying thriller. The show brims with suspense, unexpected twists, and hints of imminent danger in Mumbai, delivering high-voltage action and excitement in every episode.

OTT platform: Disney Hotstar

Code M

Code M, a crime drama thriller web series, follows Monika Mehra (Jennifer Winget), a skilled army lawyer delving into a high-profile encounter case. This event, involving the demise of two terrorists and an army officer, becomes the focal point of her investigation. As she balances her dedication to duty over her personal life, the series sheds light on smuggling, corruption, terrorism, and casteism within the system. Assisted by legal counsel Angad Sadhu, the seemingly straightforward case unravels startling revelations.

OTT platform: Zee5

Aarya

Aarya stands as a riveting Indian web series, packed with unexpected turns and suspense. Aarya and Tej Sareen appear to have an idyllic family life, but Tej’s involvement in illegal pharmaceutical dealings casts a shadow. Aarya’s brother and friend, Jawahar, are drug smugglers. When Tej is fatally shot before Aarya and their son, the mystery unfolds: Was it Sangram, Jawahar, or the menacing Drug Mafia behind this tragedy?

OTT platform: Disney Hotstar

Illegal

Illegal, a gripping crime drama-thriller series, follows Niharika (Neha Sharma), a lawyer, as she unwittingly defends her stepbrother Neeraj, a serial killer, under Jaitley’s guidance. Complicating matters, Jaitley’s son is Niharika’s former flame, adding layers of drama and tangled relationships. The series delves into the moral dilemma Niharika faces, showcasing the complexities of lawyers’ lives, encompassing mental health, and the intricate interplay of personal and professional challenges.

OTT platform: Voot Select

Undekhi

In the crime drama thriller Undekhi, Harsh Chhaya impressively portrays Papaji, a character known for his ruthless approach. His solution to problems often involves pulling the trigger. The criminal underworld, portrayed in the series, doesn’t easily bow to the concept of justice. The plot unfolds when a key suspect is murdered during the Atwal family party, leading Papaji to target a young man and a girl who witnessed the crime.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Asur

Asur seamlessly blends captivating plot twists and ancient mythology, creating an irresistible show. Headlined by Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Dhananjay Rajpoot, and a talented ensemble, it follows a forensic team’s quest to apprehend a serial killer who believes he’s the resurrected Asura Kali. The series garnered immense popularity, prompting a well-received second season after its initial success.

OTT platforms: Voot Select, JioCinema

