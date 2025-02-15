Visakhapatnam is on the verge of a major transformation with exciting lifestyle and entertainment projects in the pipeline. From breathtaking ocean decks to high-end urban hubs, the city is gearing up to enhance its appeal and provide top-tier leisure experiences to locals and tourists alike. Here’s a look at five upcoming developments that have us eagerly waiting.

1. An Ocean Deck

The coastal stretch in Vizag is set to become even more stunning with the addition of a spectacular ocean deck. This development is in talks among VMRDA officials and it aims to provide visitors with an immersive seaside experience, allowing them to stroll above the waves while taking in panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal. The project is expected to attract more tourists and offer a new recreational space for locals to unwind.

2. Major Upgrades in Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri, one of Visakhapatnam’s most popular hilltop attractions, is about to undergo a significant upgrade to further enhance its appeal. The proposed plans include a science museum adjacent to the World Telugu Museum, and even a revolving restaurant. Additionally, the site is being developed as a premium destination for weddings, with dedicated facilities for grand celebrations. Additionally, plans include eco-friendly nature cottages, a sea-view café, and an infinity pool, making it a hotspot for relaxation and recreation.

Exciting adventure activities such as ziplining, sky cycling have already been opened, and and a glass skywalk bridge is also in the works, promising an adrenaline-packed experience for thrill-seekers. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is actively working to make Kailasagiri a must-visit attraction for both locals and tourists alike.

3. Habitat Center at Madhurawada

After years of planning, the much-anticipated Habitat Center at Madhurawada is finally moving forward. Originally proposed in 2018, this grand project will feature two towers—one rising 31 floors and the other 14 floors—housing an IT complex and a five-star hotel.

Additionally, an urban entertainment center is also in the works for this area. With VMRDA preparing to invite agencies to take on these projects, the Habitat Center is poised to become a major landmark, blending business, leisure, and luxury under one roof.

4. Vaisakhi Jala Udyana Vanam at Suryabagh

A massive renovation is in store for Vaisakhi Jala Udyana Vanam at Suryabagh, with a budget of Rs 40 crore dedicated to revamping the space. The VMRDA has prioritized this project, aiming to transform it into a prime leisure destination.

As part of the redevelopment, the park will feature entertainment centers, a food zone, and a convenient drive-in parking facility.

5. Cruise Tourism Sets Sail

Visakhapatnam is soon to become a prime destination for luxury cruises, thanks to a major initiative by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). In partnership with Dolphin Ocean Cruises, an MoU was signed during the Regional Tourism Investors Summit on 27 January 2025, setting the stage for a premium yacht service in the region.

The planned cruise will operate from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbor, offering three-to-four-hour journeys that run both in the afternoon and at night. Passengers can experience the thrill of the open sea within 15 nautical miles of the shore, enjoying breathtaking views and onboard luxury. This marks a significant boost to the state’s tourism sector, with additional projects such as luxury resorts, cruise hubs, and convention centers in the pipeline.

These five entertainment projects, once out of the planning stages, will surely change the way we experience leisure in Visakhapatnam. With a mix of adventure, luxury, and cultural experiences, the city is set to become a more lively destination for all!

