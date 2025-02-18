We love the feeling of familiarity so much that we often find ourselves gravitating towards the shows we have watched a million times. There are many factors that can attest to the fact that certain shows pack comforting energy, relatable characters, and most importantly, heartwarming endings.

Acknowledging that fact, here are some of the many comfort TV shows that we watch again and again!

1. Modern Family

Meet the Pritchett family – Jay, the patriarch and his children, Claire and Mitchell, with families of their own. Venture into the world of Modern Family and join the members of these three households as they venture into the modern world!

Rewatches of this show usually revolve around the feeling of familiarity as we resonate with each character of the show, from the rigid yet heartwarming Jay to the hyperactive Luke, and the quirky, funny Pritchett spouses that the show would be boring without!

Streaming on: Jiohotstar

2. Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural drama where Elena gets thrust into the mysterious world of vampires. Two brothers, Stefan and Damon fight for Elena as they uncover the dark truth of their origin and how Elena is the key to it all.

It is safe to assume we rewatch this addicting show for the plot, right? By plot, we mean the fine main characters and the tension between them, obviously. Storyline is secondary (but so good!).

It is safe to say that Vampire Diaries is the show that redefined the standards of girls during the early 2010s. So much so that to this day, the burning question continues: Team Stefan or Team Damon?

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This American police procedural sitcom revolves around the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn and the detectives working there.

It all starts with Captain Raymond Holt, who is assigned the role of the new commanding officer for the precinct. He seeks to mend the ways of Jake Peralta, a skilled yet immature detective on the squad.

This funny and feel-good show has been on our watchlist for the relatable characters who will make you forget your troubles with plenty of laugh out loud moments! Whether you’re watching for the first time or rewatching for the 100th, you’ll reach out to the remote for another episode!

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Grey’s Anatomy

This heart-touching story, set in the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital showcases how professional healthcare workers deal with cases on a daily basis while balancing their love and personal lives.

Grey’s Anatomy not only tells the untold tales of the surgical interns, doctors, nurses, and attendants who cater to our needs at the hospital; it tells the story of humans who save other humans and how they cope with loss and grief, whilst finding joy. This alone is one of the many reasons fans of this show rewatch it many times, paying no attention to the show’s length (21 seasons!!).

Streaming on: Jiohotstar

5. The Office

This fictional mockumentary records the lives of employees working at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, especially as the cope with the shenanigans of their childish manager, Michael Scott (self-proclaimed “World’s Best Boss”).

Fans often keep going back to this comfort show to experience the weirdness of everyday life, brought to screen by the fun and quirky characters.The show is so iconic that memes of it are all over the internet!

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Honorary mentions

This list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Friends [Amazon Prime Video, Jiohotstar, Netflix] and The Big Bang Theory [Netflix, Amazon Prime Video].

The next time you’re craving the warmth of your favorite comfort shows, even if you’ve streamed them countless times, go ahead and re-watch; it’s totally worth it! On the other hand, if you’re a newbie looking for classic TV series to stream, this list is more than enough to get you started!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.