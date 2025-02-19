In a dangerous crash, a sand-laden lorry barrelled into the boundary wall of the Children’s Park near the Novotel Hotel Junction on Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, early in the morning on February 18, 2025. The accident, reportedly caused by brake failure, left the driver and cleaner injured. A passerby near the park sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 am, according to traffic police. The lorry was travelling from Srikakulam to the fishing harbour via Maddilapalem, Rama Talkies, and Pandi Metta Junction when the driver lost control near the steep slope. Fortunately, the road was relatively empty, and several morning walkers and motorists narrowly avoided the crash, moving just seconds before the impact.

Recurring Accidents on Steep Slope Raise Safety Concerns

This accident is the latest in a series of similar mishaps involving heavy vehicles on this stretch of Beach Road. Despite previous accidents and citizen complaints, no significant preventive measures have been implemented.

In May 2017, an elderly man died, and four others, including a police officer, were injured when a private school bus lost control on Beach Road and crashed. In another case in February 2020, a lorry’s front axle was ripped off after it crashed into the parapet wall near the same location due to brake failure. The driver, unfamiliar with the steep slope, cited brake issues as the cause.

Over the past few years, five major accidents at this spot have claimed five lives and injured 15 others.

On August 6, 2006, a water tanker lost control and crashed into the parapet wall, killing three and injuring five beachgoers and hawkers.

On June 4, 2014, an autorickshaw accident at the same spot resulted in one death and eight serious injuries.

On April 30, 2017, a private school bus crash killed one person and injured four others.

On February 7, 2019, another sand lorry crashed at the same location, though no casualties were reported.

Citizens Demand Action

Many have labelled this spot a dangerous “black spot” due to frequent accidents. With the recent sand lorry crash on the slope to Beach Road, citizens and commuters of Visakhapatnam allege official negligence is allowing these accidents to continue. Nagarjuna Kimidi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President for Vizianagaram, called for restrictions on heavy-load vehicles along this stretch to prevent further mishaps.

I urge Home Minister Shri @Anitha_TDP garu and Visakhapatnam MP Shri @sribharatm garu to find a permanent solution to this issue. Residents of Vizag have seen too many deaths and serious injuries at this place due to heavy vehicles losing control due to steepness. Maybe… https://t.co/o2ZpBXSh0e — Nagarjuna Kimidi (@NagarjunaKimidi) February 18, 2025

In response to public outcry, the police had previously installed barricades along the road median, as well as steep-slope caution signs and speed breakers. Despite these measures, many believe they are insufficient to address the underlying dangers of the road’s gradient.

Police officials have acknowledged that the slope near Hotel Novotel is one of the steepest within the city limits, making it particularly prone to accidents. However, locals continue to call for more stringent measures to prevent further tragedies at this known accident-prone spot.

.Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.