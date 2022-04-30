From long drives to beautiful shorelines, from Buddhist settlements to old Christian cemeteries, Bheemunipatnam is the quickest weekend getaway from Vizag. Adding to this already perfect tourist destination is the Novotel Bheemili Resort managed by AccorHotels.

The Setting

Located just 40 km from the Visakhapatnam International Airport, the aesthetically furnished resort is built to face the Bay of Bengal. The flight of stairs at the entrance leads you to a spacious reception area with minimal lighting. While you wait for your room key, get a glimpse of the dining area with a spectacular view of the ocean.

The resort offers a beach facing gym for fitness enthusiasts, along with a library, an infinity pool and a mini theatre. For all those visiting with their children, the kid’s arena of the resort will keep them busy. This Novotel resort is one of the few that offers an inclusive stay with a pet-friendly option along with a specially curated menu for your pets.

Dine-in

The Bheemili Resort has two distinct dine-in restaurants. The Square which is famous for its buffet spreads, and Teppanyaki; an authentic Japanese restaurant.

The buffet spread at this resort is catered according to the organic vegetables grown in house. Gongura, bottle gourd, brinjal, coriander, and okra are among the many organic vegetables along with seasonal fruits papaya and mango that are used fresh from the soil.

With a different menu every day, visitors are offered a spread consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Starting with soups, and a variety of starters to relish, it also has dishes like gongura mutton and gutti vankai accompanied with roti and rice for the main course. Biryani and sambar rice follow suit. Apart from Indian dishes, the buffet includes Chinese and Continental styled varieties of noodles, fried rice, and pasta. Coming to desserts, the platter offers a mix of Indian and western dishes to satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy the view of the ocean as you dig into the buffet spread at lunch or dinner.

An interesting encounter, that deserves a mention, is the live kitchen at Teppanyaki. The teppanyaki style of cooking was employed in the post-World War II era in Japan. The live cooking, and Asian cuisine, bring the essence of Japan to Bheemili.

Wellness Retreat

The wellness centre, Ayurbay at Novotel Bheemili, provides specially crafted programmes to ensure a relaxing experience for the visitors. The authentic traditional treatments in Ayurveda including Abhyangana, Udavartana, Pichu, Kati Basti, and others will be carried out to relieve stress and treat any ailments. As an alternative option, Aromatherapy is also offered to the clients. Additionally, the visitors could also avail wholesome packages of Rejuvenation, Anti-stress, and Panchakarma.

Built to comfort and soothe, the wellness centre houses certified Ayurvedic Vaidya (doctor) and skilled therapists. The clients could book a one-on-one session with the in-house Vaidya. Reviewing your medical history, current lifestyle, and purpose of visit, a suitable treatment is prescribed.

Weekends

On every Saturday night, the resort holds a DJ night open for all. Groove to the music as you enjoy the serene views and indulge in good food. With a new venue and a new playlist every Saturday, weekends at Novotel Bheemili are happening. The Water Bar at the resort is a major attraction on weekends.

Yo! Recommends

Give the ayurvedic massages a try on your next visit as well as the live cooking at Teppanyaki, which is a unique experience.