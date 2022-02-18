With a variety of landscapes, forests, and mesmerising viewpoints, The City of Destiny is a walker’s paradise. The small city with a promising potential to grow is also home to one of the best trekking spots in the Eastern Ghats. Forget the famous touristy trekking spots like Vanajangi, and Aramakonda and check out these undiscovered places. From the highest peak to the easiest trek we have covered it all. All you need to do is just pack your trekking gear and go explore a few destinations near Visakhapatnam.

Get adventurous this weekend as you hike one of these lesser-known trekking destinations near Visakhapatnam.

#1 Sitamma Konda (Armakonda/Jindhagada)

Considered the highest peak of the Eastern Ghats, the well-known peak in the hiking community is home to the Dongria Kondh tribes. The picturesque mountain range is considered a very scenic hike according to sources. Situated near Paderu of Hukumpet Mandal, the trekking distance from the bottom of the hill is approximately 10 km. The one day trek will let you explore the wilderness of the mountains, make new friends, and explorer the untapped tribal areas. The beauty of unexplored places is that you will be one of the first to see this beauty. With an elevation of 1,680 m, the views are sure to blow your mind away.

Difficulty of trek: Easy to Moderate

#2 Mahendragiri

When one enjoys the journey more than the destination, trekking is the best sport. The rocky terrain and slippery climb is sure to be challenging. But for those who think “darr ke age jeet hai” just get climbing. A one-day trek, the second-highest peak of Odisha is also very well known for its Maha Shivaratri celebrations by the local tribes. With a well-crafted route already in place, one does not need to enrol in a hiking company to climb this mountain. Get a local to guide you through the tribal villages and you should be good to go.

Difficulty of trek: Easy to Moderate

#3 Mahindra Peak Trek – Araku

With the seamless stretches of lush green mountains, misty climate, and the smell of coffee in the air, Araku needs a no better introduction. With many trekking places making noise in the hill station, one of the lesser know treks is the Mahindragiri Peak. Considered the second-highest peak on the Eastern Ghats at an elevation of 1,620 m take up the challenge next time you happen to visit Araku. Know for the Baptist church built by the British in its base, not many people have explored through the mango and coffee plantations which forms the first phase of the trek. Starting from here, one should be prepared for a strenuous trek that would take almost more than two hours. The destination and its viewpoint offer breathtaking views of Galikonda Valley on one side and the lush green Araku Valley on the other.

Difficulty of the trek: Moderate to Difficult

#4 Chittamgondi Trek

Want to visit two states at the same time? Trek the Chittamgondi Mountain which is located on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Located at an altitude of approximately 1,372 m, the mountain trek is surrounded by a dense forest area. The trek also offers you picturesque views of three to four water bodies. With friendly villagers who offer you directions along the way, you are sure to not get lost.

Difficulty of trek: Easy

#5 Daramattam Trek

The holy mountain allegedly, visited by the Lion of Telugu Film Industry, Balakrishna, before every release is yet another lesser-known trekking paradise. The nature-inducive trek is a risky area often known for its Naxal presence. The highly protected territorial section cannot be accessed without prior permission from the forest department. The trek is considered one of the most adventurous and scenic with the presence of beautiful water bodies. The Daramattam Waterfalls located at a distance of about 17 km west of Narsipatnam is a well-known tourist area. With multiple trek route options available, the place is also well known for its Lord Shiva’s Temple situated near the waterfall. Reach the trek basecamp through a local jeep ride on a complete off-road for one bumpy adventure.

Difficulty of trek: Moderate to difficult

#6 Gosthani Trek

Nothing like you would have previously seen, this trek deserves a special mention in this article. Located in the Borra Caves of the Araku Valley, the Gosthani cave is nearly unknown to many. The 7 cave system of which only 2 are famous makes this trek one of those untapped beauties of the Eastern Ghats. As raw and spooky as it could get, the trek through the dark caves opens up directly to the breathtaking Gosthani River. The 4 km trek takes you through caves, rivers, and lush green landscapes. This can be considered one of the hidden gems of AP tourism.

Difficulty of trek: Difficult in monsoon due to slippery rocks, moderate in other seasons.

Which one of these trekking destinations near Visakhapatnam are you heading out to this weekend?

With inputs from Praveen, HIKOI Adventures, and Sreedhar Vaddi