MVP Colony is one of the busiest and happening places in Visakhapatnam. This residential cum commercial area is home to a number of colleges, schools, hospitals, eateries, shopping complexes, and other important amenities. This area was once considered one of the largest colonies in the country in terms of population. To cater to the needs of its residents, MVP Colony has been developing from time to time. This area has become a hotspot of commercial development, due to its dense population. MVP colony is very well known for the number of eateries, such as cafes, restaurants, fast food centres, street food, and bakeries.

Here is a list 6 of must-try eateries for this weekend in and around MVP Colony.

Home Food Co

This street food cum sweet shop serves some of the best North Indian snacks. The buttery Pav Bhaji, Sev Puri, Kachori Chaat, and mouth-watering Vada Pav are some of the must-try evening snacks. Home Food Co also serves bakery made snacks such as puffs, cookies, pastries and cupcakes. Rasmalai, Chum Chum, and Dry Fruit Chikki are their specials in the sweets section. This outlet is located near the MVP Rythu Bazaar.

Beam

Located on the MVP Double Road, this is one of the latest eateries set up in MVP Colony. It has gained popularity, in a very short span of time, for its wide range of tasty evening snacks. The Veg Cutlet, Pav Bhaji, Spring Rolls, Aloo Tikki Chaat, and Paneer Tikka Sandwich are some of their best dishes. It also serves a wide range of Chinese evening snacks and mouthwatering sweets.

Red Box

Red Box is heaven for authentic Chinese food lovers. Apart from Chinese, they also offer a wide range of dishes from Thai cuisine. One must not miss the number of combo deals they have on their menu. The Veg Schezwan Fried Rice and Chilli Cauliflower and Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice and Kung Pao Chicken are the must-try combo boxes at this restaurant. Their Schezwan Chicken Momos and Veg Fried Momos are the best in the momo section. One can never get enough of the wide variety of vegetarian & non-vegetarian starters and fried rice from Red Box. This Chinese eatery is located near the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in MVP Colony.

Laddu Gopal

What is a list of eateries in MVP Colony without the crowd favourite, Laddu Gopal? Widely regarded for its catalogue of delicious sweets, this beloved food chain of Vizag gives many other reasons for its customers to fall in love with it. The sinfully buttery Pav Bhaji will make you lick your fingers and make you enjoy each and every crumb of the Pav with the flavour-filled Bhaji. Squeeze a lemon over the hot curry before it goes into your mouth and you are sure to fall in love with it instantly. Apart from this, you’d regret missing the street-style Vada Pav and spicy chaats. Special mention to the juicy jalebis, Pani Puri, and the noodles there. Laddu Gopal is located on MVP Double Road.

The Shawarma Co.

One of the newly established eateries in MVP, the word about The Shawarma Co. has spread like wildfire among the neighbourhood areas. People are all over the wide range of shawarmas and are unable to resist themselves from revisiting this place. The Loaded Chicken Shawarma is a stairway to heaven if you are looking for a heavy filling of spicy chicken. There is also the Chicken Shawarma with Pickle if your tastebuds are itching for a little extra spice. This predominantly non-vegetarian food outlet also serves a handful of snacks for the vegetarians out there. The Shawarma Co. is located near TTD Kalyana Mandapam on the MVP Double Road.

Six Degrees

From pizzas to biryanis, vegetarian curries to noodles, and starters to burgers, you name it and Six Degrees has it. You are sure to be spoiled by the wide range of options this multicuisine eatery has to offer. The Special Paneer Biryani is the right dose of spice and flavour for this weekend. Six Degrees is a pure vegetarian restaurant. One can never have enough of the lasagnas, pasta, and risottos here. This well-lit eatery is located on the MVP Double Road.