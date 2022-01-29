Muvvala Vani Palem Colony (MVP Colony), one of the oldest residential areas in Visakhapatnam, has beautiful parks, supermarkets, eateries and gyms. Consisting of sixteen sectors, MVP Colony is like the heart of Vizag, as it is well connected to all parts of the city. These famous Degree and PG Colleges located in MVP Colony offer courses in science, arts, management, and commerce in Visakhapatnam.

Here is the list of the famous colleges in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam:

#1 Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM)

IIAM is a business school approved by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education). It offers various undergraduate, and postgraduate courses, in management studies. IIAM Vizag offers the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) part-time and full-time courses. IIAM also offers Management Development Programs (MDP) in Retail Management, Big Data and Analytics Management, Brand Management, Global Executive development, Supply Chain Management, Strategic Management, Telecom Management, Export Management, Customer Relationship Management, and Event Management. It is one of the oldest business schools in Vizag.

IIAM is located in Sector 7 of MVP Colony.

#2 Gayatri Vidya Parishad Degree and PG college

Gayatri Vidya Parishad Degree and PG (GVP Degree and PG) College is one of the renowned colleges in the city. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in commerce and sciences. In B.Com they offer three different specializations; Taxation, Computer Science, and Accountancy. In B.Sc they offer Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Microbiology. The MVP Colony campus is one of the three branches of GVP. The Gayatri Institutions are known for their discipline. This college is located beside the CBI office in MVP Colony.

#3 A.S.Raja Women’s College

A.S. Raja Women’s College is a junior cum degree college. This is one of the oldest educational institutions in the MVP Colony. It offers various courses in polytechnic, arts, science, commerce, and industry. This is one of the very few women’s colleges in the city. This college is well known for its sports activities and the ground. A.S. Raja Women’s College college is located near MVP Masjid.

#4 Samata College

Samata College was established in 1992 and is one of the best colleges in the MVP Colony. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Commerce, Management, and Science. The institution is known for courses in Mathematics and Management. This college offers a hostel facility for its students. Samata College is located in Sector 10 of MVP Colony.