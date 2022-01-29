The country has observed a decline in the number of travellers due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The fear of the Omicron variant has led to decline in the number of passengers, and cancellation of flights travelling from the Visakhapatnam International Airport. On 28 January 2022, Friday, the Visakhapatnam International Airport has witnessed the cancellation of as many as six-morning flights. The waiting lounges were seen to be almost empty. A similar turn of events was observed on 29 January, 2022, with over three morning flights being cancelled. Additionally, two other evening flights, which were scheduled to depart from the Visakhapatnam International Airport, on Saturday, were also cancelled due to low occupancy.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, one of the officials at the Visakhapatnam International Airport stated that the fear of COVID-19 has led to a decrease in passengers. He added that there has been low occupancy of seats, due to the people preferring to stay at their homes and avoid travelling. On average 8-10 flights are being cancelled daily, since the last week. He mentioned that the number of incoming and outgoing flights have decreased in the last month. Until January 2022, over 30 flights arrived and departed from the Visakhapatnam International Airport on a daily basis.

Another higher official, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, says that the flights are facing a decline in the member of passengers, during the third wave of the pandemic. He stated that the public are prioritising the safety of their homes over sharing a space with a group of people.

Further, he pointed out that not only the public but the crew members of the flights, staff at the airports are also being affected by the virus. A similar scenario was witnessed during the first and second waves of the pandemic. The recovery from this crisis will take some time, and he also added that they have recovered well post the second wave.

The trains, flights, and buses have become the least preferred mode of transport since the arrival of the virus. Low occupancy of public transport is being witnessed in all parts of the country.