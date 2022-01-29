The Visakhapatnam District Employment Exchange, on Friday, issued a notification regarding a job fair on 31 January, 2022. Vacancies for the posts of trainee chemist, junior chemist, and machine operator have been announced at Deccan Fine Chemicals in Payakaraopeta, under the job fair. The pay scale for the selected candidates would be Rs. 17,000 per month.

Eligibility criteria to apply for the aforementioned positions

Interested candidates must hold a relevant diploma/degree from a recognised university based on the respective disciplines. The candidates, applying for the roles of trainee chemist and junior chemist, must be graduates of D.Pharmacy, B.Pharmacy or B.Sc Chemistry. The candidates applying for the role of machine operator must be a graduate of Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. It is to be noted that the candidates with prior work experience will be given weightage during the selection process.

Selection procedure for the aforementioned jobs

The eligible candidates are required to attend a job fair at 10 am on 31 January, 2022, at the Visakhapatnam District Employment Exchange Office (Clerical). The applicants need to produce the certificates of the respective degrees along with their passport size photographs and other supporting documents. Recruitment of candidates will be based on their performance in the interviews. The selected candidates will be posted at Deccan Fine Chemicals in Payakaraopeta.

Interested candidates must register themselves with the Visakhapatnam Employment Exchange through the National Career Portal for the job fair before 31 January, 2022.