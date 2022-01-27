On 26 January, 2022, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has passed a notification under Sub-section 5 of Section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Districts Act, 1974. The existing 13 districts in the state have been reorganised to form a total of 26 districts. The objective behind this idea is to decentralise the power and ensure that transparency in administration is maintained. This has led to the division of the current Visakhapatnam District into three new districts, namely Alluri Sitharama Raju District, Anakapalle District, and Visakhapatnam District. The new Visakhapatnam District will be the smallest district in Andhra Pradesh, in terms of area, covering only 928 sq km.

The areas that come under the new Visakhapatnam District are Bheemunipatnam, Anandapuram, Padmanabham, Visakhapatnam Rural, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Gopalapatnam, Mulugada, and Seethammadhara. The district will have two revenue divisions, namely Bheemunipatnam Revenue Division and Visakhapatnam Revenue Division. It will comprise ten mandals and six assembly segments. Bheemunipatnam, Vizag East, Vizag West, Vizag North, Vizag South, and Gajuwaka are the six constituencies in the new Visakhapatnam District.

The areas that come under the Alluri Sitharama Raju District are Araku Valley, Pedabayalu, Dumbriguda, Munchingiputtu, Hukumpeta, Ananthagiri, Paderu, G. Madugula, Chinthapalle, G.K. Veedhi, Koyyuru, Rampachodavaram, Devipatnam, Y. Ramavaram, Addateegala, Gangavaram, Maredumilli, Rajavommangi, Yetapaka, Chintoor, Kunavaam, and Varamachandrapuram. This district will have two revenue divisions, namely Paderu Revenue Division and Rampachodavaram Revenue Division.

The areas under the new Anakapalle District are Madugula, Cheedikda, Devarapalle, Kotapadu, Anakapalle, Kasimkota, Yelamanchili, Rambilli, Munagapaka, Atchutapuram, Butchayyapeta, Chodavaram, Pendurthi, Sabbavaram, Narisipatnam, Golugonda, Makavarapalem, Nathavaram, Payakaraopeta, Kotauratla, S. Rayavaram, Ravikamatham, and Rollugunta. The two revenue divisions in this district are Anakapalle Revenue Division and Narisipatnam Revenue Division.