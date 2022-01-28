On 27 January, 2022, Thursday, the Gajuwaka Police along with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officers have busted two ganja smugglers near Aganampudi. The police were informed in advance by an unknown source regarding the smugglers. Considering the information, the SEB officers have reached Aganampudi, and identified four suspects. While one of them was driving an auto, the others were driving a bike each. Upon the auto being caught by the police, the three other suspects started to run away, leaving their bikes. The police have chased the three persons and could catch only one of them, with the two other suspects escaping.

It has been found out that the suspects were smuggling 150kgs ganja from the agency area, in the auto. The smugglers were identified as V. Raju, a resident of Hukumpeta, and Nani, a resident of Pedabayalu. The SEB has seized the auto, three bikes used by the smugglers, and 150kgs ganja. Also, a case has been registered at the Gajuwaka Police Station against the ganja smugglers and the SEB has initiated further investigation of the case.

The number of ganja smugglers and small time peddlers in the Visakhapatnam district has seen a significant spike in the recent past. Visakhapatnam District Police have recently caught three non-locals near Narisipatnam, smuggling ganja in a car. These people were identified to be residents of Maharashtra. In another case, MVP Police and City Task Force Police have busted two engineering graduates with small amounts of drugs such as LSD, MDMA, and ganja.

The increase in involvement of youngsters in such illegal activities has raised a lot of concerns among the authorities. Therefore, the Visakhapatnam Police have taken the initiative of setting up the Marpu Counselling Centre to reform drug addicts and victims of other such harmful addictions. The counselling sessions are conducted every Monday at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.