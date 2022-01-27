Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has issued a notification of Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment Drive 2022. RINL is seeking for eligible candidates for replacement of various posts on a temporary basis. Registration process of applicants has commenced on 26 January, 2022. The applications have been issued to fill vacancies in Lime Storm Mines in Jaggayyapeta, Krishna District. Selection of candidates for these posts will be done based upon an online eligibility test and a medical fitness test. A total of five vacancies are available for the posts of mine foremen and mining mate.

The details regarding the Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment Drive, 2022, are as follows.

Mining Foremen

The candidate must be a diploma holder in Mining Engineering and must posses a mine foreman certificate. The applicants must also have a minimum five years working experience in Mechanized Opencast Metalliferous Mines and posses computer knowledge additionally. Vizag Steel Plant mandates that candidates must not exceed the age of 35 years as of 1 January, 2022. The pay scale is mentioned as Rs. 39,000 with an additional house rental allowance (HRA) of Rs. 1,750 per month.

Number of vacancies: 1

Mining Mate

The candidates are required to pass SSC or matriculation. They must also posses a minimum five year experience in Mechanized Opencast Metalliferous Mines. The applicants must not exceed the age of 35 years as of 1 January, 2022. The pay scale, offered by the Vizag Steel Plant, for a mining mate is mentioned as Rs. 37,000 with an additional house rental allowance of Rs. 1,680 per month.

Number of vacancies: 4

The last date for the application of these Vizag Steel Plant jobs is 9 February, 2022, Wednesday. Candidates must apply though the RINL official portal, vizagsteel.com.