The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has got big plans for development of the Maddilapalem Bus Depot. It is said to be planning an integrated bus terminal with better infrastructure and facilities in the premises of the existing bus station at Maddilapalem. The estimated worth of the project is expected to be more than Rs. 400 crore. The project will be taken up in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Speaking with Yo! Vizag, Executive Engineer, APSRTC, K. Venkata Raju, has stated that the development project of the Maddilapalem bus depot is being taken up to cater to the need of a bigger and better transport facility. He pointed out that the Dwaraka Bus Station Complex, aka RTC Complex, is unable to handle the high inflow of intercity buses, as well as buses from other cities and states. This has given rise to the need of a bus station which can ensure a smooth operation of incoming and outgoing buses. As the RTC Complex is limited by the number of platforms, he says that there is a need of a bus station housing forty platforms to facilitate the heavy traffic of buses.

Currently, the Maddilapalem Bus Depot is spread across a land of six acres. Venkata Raju added that the objective of the APSRTC is to ensure optimum utilisation of this area, by constructing a facility with forty bus bays in the premises of the existing Maddilapalem bus depot. Additionally, the APSRTC is aiming at development of commercial facilities such as dormitories, AC deluxe lounges, shopping complex, passenger waiting area, and others. At the moment, the Maddilapalem bus depot is catering to the needs of over 10,000 passengers daily, with numerous intercity buses and, also buses from the neighbouring states docking at the depot.

Speaking about the details of project, the Executive Engineer says that tenders will be issued in February 2022. As per an estimation, he says that the project will take up to three years for completion, from the day of laying the foundation. Further, he mentioned that apart from the forty bus platforms, the facility will include a multi-storeyed commercial complex, with passenger friendly facilities. The ground floor and the first floor will be limited to ticket counters, cabins for APSRTC employees, and official purpose, while the remaining floors will be dedicated for commercial purpose. Additionally, the APSRTC will be payed rents by the owners of the commercial spaces.

Lastly, he informed Yo! Vizag that the Maddilapalem Bus Depot will be non-functional throughout the period of the construction of the new facility. The interstate and other state buses will be diverted to the Madhurawada bus depot. The APSRTC is also planning to construct a new bus depot at Tagarapuvalasa, spread across a land of 4 acres, to cater to the needs of the public.