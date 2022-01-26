The existing 13 districts in the State of Andhra Pradesh have been reorganised to form 26 districts on the basis of the existing parliamentary constituencies. The geographical boundaries have been taken into consideration in the formation of the new districts. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has passed a notification under Subsection 5 of Section 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Districts Act, 1974. The basis of this decision by the State Government is in the interest of better administration and development of concerned areas. Thereby making it possible for decentralisation of power and taking the administration to the grass-roots level. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has divided Visakhapatnam into three new districts.

Alluri Sitharama Raju is going to be the largest district covering an area of ​​12,251 square km. It will constitute of Paderu, Araku, and Rampachodavaram. The new district of Visakhapatnam will be the smallest, covering an area of ​​only 928 sq km. Bheemili, Anandapuram, Padmanabham, Visakhapatnam Rural, Maharanipeta, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Gopalapatnam, Mulugada, and Seethammadhara areas will come under the new Visakhapatnam District.

Anakapalle District will now cover an area of ​​4,412 sq km. It will remain the largest in terms of population (according to the 2011 census Anakapalle has a population of 18.73 lakhs). Areas such as Madugula, Devarapalle, Kasimkota, Rambilli, Munagapaka, Atchutapuram, Chodavaram, Pendurthi, Paravada, Sabbavaram, Narisipatnam will come under the new Anakapalle District. The newly formed districts will have two new revenue divisions each.

Two revenue divisions, namely Bheemili Revenue Division, and Visakhapatnam Revenue Division will be set up in the new Visakhapatnam District. Similarly, Alluri Sitharama Raju District will have a revenue division in Rampachodavaram and Paderu each. This means that a person in Paderu will no longer need to go all the way to Visakhapatnam to meet the District Collector. The existing Anakapalle and Narsipatnam revenue divisions in the Anakapalle District will continue to remain in the same areas. Now two more Revenue Division Officers will be coming up with the newly formed districts.

The Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Government held a video conference with the Visakhapatnam District Collector, Dr A Mallikharjuna IAS, on 25 January, 2022 regarding the formation of new districts. The Collector said that in this context he has agreed to the formation of new districts. Accordingly, a report detailing the geographical and natural features of the new districts, as well as education, medical facilities, revenue, etc., was also made. The formal process of formation is yet to begin.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has brought the administration of the village and ward secretariats to the forefront of the people. In view of the latest decision, the district administration system will be closer to the people. The new rule will come into effect from Ugadi 2022. The government had earlier appointed a committee, headed by a Chief Secretary, on the process of formation of new districts. The committee had visited the entire state and observed the geographical and natural features of the districts as well as the sentiments of the people. A report has been submitted to the government accordingly. All the objections from the people and organizations will be considered further. These objections will then be studied and solutions will be worked upon.

Visakhapatnam is spread over 17,600 square km that includes the urban, rural, and agency areas. The agency areas constitute eleven mandals with approximately 12,000 square km. According to the new gazette that was passed, Visakhapatnam District will be split into, Alluri Sitharama Raju District – Paderu (New), Anakapalle- Anakapalle (New). So the existing Visakhapatnam area will be split into three districts, the Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Alluri Sitharama Raju District.

Here is a list of 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act 1974.

1. Srikakulam District – Srikakulam

2. Vizianagaram District – Vizianagaram

3. Manyam District – Parvathipuram (New)

4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District – Paderu (New)

5. Visakhapatnam District – Visakhapatnam

6. Anakapalle District – Anakapalle (New)

7. Kakinada District – Kakinada (New)

8. Kona Seema District – Amalapuram (New)

9. East Godavari District – Rajamahendravaram

10. West Godavari District – Bheemavaram

11. Eluru District – Eluru (New)

12. Krishna District – Machilipatnam

13. NTR District – Vijayawada (New)

14. Guntur District – Guntur

15. Bapatla District – Bapatla (New)

16. Palnadu District – Narsaraopeta (New)

17. Prakasam District – Ongole

18. SPS Nellore District – Nellore

19. Kurnool District – Kurnool

20. Nandyal District – Nandyal (New)

21. Ananthapuram District – Ananthapuram

22. Sri Satyasai District – Puttaparthi (New)

23. YSR Kadapa District – Kadapa

24. Annamayya District – Rayachoti (New)

25. Chittoor District – Chittoor

26. Sri Balaji District – Tirupati (New)