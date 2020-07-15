The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, on Wednesday, held a meeting, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. During the session, the issue pertaining to the formation of new districts in the state was discussed in detail. In this regard, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet constituted a committee to hold a comprehensive study and offer a feasible solution in reorganising the districts.

Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information and Public Relations, Perni Venkataramaiah, reminded that as promised before the elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan is working towards the formation of new districts. Mr Venkataramaiah said that the expert committee will put together the most optimal way, considering the financial and administrative aspects involved in the reorganisation of the districts in the state. He added that the AP Chief Minister directed six top officials to submit the report at the earliest. The team headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, will also consist of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), the Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) Services, the Planning Division Department Secretary, and a representative of the Chief Minister’s Office. The Principal Secretary of Finance will act as a convenor.

Initially, the state government mooted to reorganise the existing 13 districts and form 25 districts on the basis of the existing parliamentary constituencies. However, Araku parliamentary constituency is spread over four districts including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and East Godavari. Considering the ease of administration, the Chief Minister directed authorities to study the prospects of breaking up the Araku constituency into two districts. On Tuesday, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao also stated that one of the new districts in Andhra Pradesh will be named after legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The cabinet also approved the formation of a body called AP Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation Ltd. (APRDMPDCL) will be set up to develop irrigation facilities in the Rayalaseema region at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore. Furthermore, it was decided during the meeting that a dedicated Sand Corporation will be instituted to deal with matters related to the mining and supply of sand.