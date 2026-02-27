State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be coming to Visakhapatnam on February 27 night as part of his tour in Anakapalle district on February 28.

According to his tour schedule, Lokesh, after reaching Visakhapatnam, will stay for the night at NTR Bhavan in the city.

On February 28, Lokesh will leave the city for Seethapalem village in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district to take part in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Blue Jet Healthcare unit.

Blue Jet Healthcare is establishing a major greenfield CDMO manufacturing facility in the village with an investment of Rs 2,300 crore.

Coming up in an area of over 1.02 acres in the village, the project is likely to be operational by 2029.

After participating in the ceremony, the IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, will return to Visakhapat nam in the evening and leave for Hyderabad by flight.

During his stay in the city, he is likely to discuss the arrangements for the AU centenary celebrations with Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar.

