Thotlakonda Buddhist complex interpretation centre coming up

A Buddhist interpretation and amenities centre at the excavated site of ancient Thotlakonda in Vizag is set to open to the public from March 1. The centre will include excavated pieces from the site dating back to the 3rd century BC. These pieces, which stand as a testament to the prevalent Buddhist culture in Vizag, include artefacts that were either lying open at the site unattended or have been discovered during excavation.

The motive behind establishing this centre was to create a space that discusses the ancient history and significance of the site, as well as the systematic monastic life that once existed here. The site will present archival remains and artefacts, including the Buddhapadas, also called Buddha’s footprints; the Bharavahaka, a figurine of a stout male symbolising service and reverence; and a representative of a community whose hard labour played a key role in the establishment and preservation of the monastery. Other artefacts include the Muchalinda, the serpent king who hooded the meditating Buddha, along with several others.

The artefacts, dating back to the 3rd century BC, which were scattered, open, and unnoticed, are now placed on pedestals for display. There are a total of nine pedestals. Thotlakonda, whose discovery dates back to the late 1980s and early 1990s, was identified after an aerial survey by the Indian Navy. During the survey, the Navy found remains of the monastery, which indicated the existence of a systematic monastic complex that overlooked the Bay of Bengal while maintaining seclusion.

