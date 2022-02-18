Are you a Marvel fan? Then you are sure to have a very exciting year ahead! Creating a revolution on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has carefully planned interesting web series for you throughout the year. The Phase 4 releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are all set to debut many new characters on OTT platforms for the first time. The scheduled releases from 2021 to 2023 are sure to excite all Marvel fans. With an ever-expanding multiverse of stories, stay tuned to Disney+ Hotstar to binge-watch these upcoming Marvel web series in 2022.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming Marvel web series releases on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022.

#1 Moon Knight

A limited series by Doug Moench, the action fiction plot is all set to entice you this summer. Releasing in the month of March, the character possesses multiple powers, such as enhanced strength during a full moon, the ability to drain people’s lives with physical touch, and prophetic visions and dreams. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and Gaspard Ulliel, the first episode is expected to release on 30 March 2022.

#2 Ms Marvel

Introducing Kamala Khan as the latest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the mini fiction series is directed by Bisha K. Ali. Ms Marvel who is a huge fan of the Avengers struggles to fit into the world of superpowers until she gains her shape-shifting powers. The 16-year-old Pakistani-American character, played by Iman Vellani, is all set to make its debut this year. The mini-series also stars Matt Lintz and Aramis Knight. Ms Marvel is expected to release after July 2022.

#3 She-Hulk

Based on a Marvel comic character of the same name, the comedy-drama series is directed by Jessica Gao. Based on a lawyer who specialises in cases of superhumans, also has the superpower of becoming a large and powerful green-hued superhero, just like her cousin Bruce Banner. The upcoming series stars Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth in prominent roles. She-Hulk is scheduled to release in mid-2022.

#4 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Based on the superhero team, Guardians of Galaxy, the holiday season special series is scheduled for release this Christmas. Directed by James Gunn, the series was shot simultaneously with The Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3, in Atlanta, Georgia. With characters that need no introduction, the OTT series stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. The series is expected to release for Christmas 2022.

#5 I Am Groot

Following the growth of Baby Groot and his adventures with unusual characters in the galaxy, the series revolves around the troubles he gets into. The tree-like humanoid character from the Guardians of Galaxy is all set to take you into the sci-fi world of space. With new characters expected to be introduced in this series, it is scheduled to be released this November.