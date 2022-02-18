Two people have been arrested for the rape of a minor girl in Yarada, Visakhapatnam. Late on Wednesday night, a 14-year-old girl informed the Police Control Room (PCR) regarding the incident and requested help. Soon after shifting the victim to King George Hospital (KGH), the police learned that the girl had been allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man.
After visiting a local festival gathering at Pedagantyada along with her sister, the girl went to Yarada Hills with a known friend, an 18-year-old boy. Joined by two other men, one of whom was M. Raju (25). He purportedly offered them alcohol, while under the influence of which the girl has been allegedly raped by M. Raju. The victim, upon gaining consciousness, reported the incident to the PCR. A case has been registered by the New Port Police. The Disha Police Department is expected to conduct further investigation.
In recent times, many such cases of minors being raped by adult men have come to light in the Visakhapatnam District. Earlier this year, a 42-year-old resident of Arilova was arrested by the police for raping his minor daughter. This incident came to the attention of the school authorities as the girl refused to go home after school hours. Upon questioning, she had revealed to her teachers that she was raped by her father for using the mobile phone. He was later arrested by the police for his inhuman act.
