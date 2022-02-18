Two people have been arrested for the rape of a minor girl in Yarada, Visakhapatnam. Late on Wednesday night, a 14-year-old girl informed the Police Control Room (PCR) regarding the incident and requested help. Soon after shifting the victim to King George Hospital (KGH), the police learned that the girl had been allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man.

After visiting a local festival gathering at Pedagantyada along with her sister, the girl went to Yarada Hills with a known friend, an 18-year-old boy. Joined by two other men, one of whom was M. Raju (25). He purportedly offered them alcohol, while under the influence of which the girl has been allegedly raped by M. Raju. The victim, upon gaining consciousness, reported the incident to the PCR. A case has been registered by the New Port Police. The Disha Police Department is expected to conduct further investigation.

In recent times, many such cases of minors being raped by adult men have come to light in the Visakhapatnam District. Earlier this year, a 42-year-old resident of Arilova was arrested by the police for raping his minor daughter. This incident came to the attention of the school authorities as the girl refused to go home after school hours. Upon questioning, she had revealed to her teachers that she was raped by her father for using the mobile phone. He was later arrested by the police for his inhuman act.

A similar rape case came to light in Visakhapatnam District, in which a 17-year-old minor girl was sexually assaulted under the limits of Cheedikada Police Station . According to the report received earlier this week, the girl was raped by a 25-year-old man, who resides in the same residential community. The unnamed man urged the girl to get on his two-wheeler under the guise of dropping her at college. He misled the girl and took her to a remote location and allegedly raped her. The police learnt about the incident from anonymous sources, post which they have dispatched a team to verify the facts. There was no complaint registered by the victim’s family or relatives.