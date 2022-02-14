OTT Platforms are all set to embrace the third weekend of February with some exciting releases lined up. Netflix, Prime, Sony Liv are geared up to entertain their audiences. Stay tuned to these platforms for some thrilling storylines this weekend. With OTT platforms nearly replacing theatre, they have now adopted the trend of Friday movie releases. Industry experts to new-age directors have been very strategic at using OTT platforms to their advantage. With a number of OTT movie releases on 18 February, 2022, be sure to snack up beforehand. If you are eagerly waiting for the weekend like us, add these OTT movie releases to your wishlist today!

Here is a list of OTT movie releases on 18 February, 2022.

The wait is over! For all those who missed watching this spectacle in the theaters, this weekend is going to be a blast for you. Netflix has grabbed the Hindi rights of the movie while all regional languages are going to be aired in Disney+Hotstar. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Directed by Kabir Khan, this emotional rollercoaster is every cricket fan’s delight.

OTT Platforms: Netflix and Disney+Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 7.4

#2 Bangarraju

The supernatural drama movie directed by Kalyan Krishna is a sequel to the Soggade Chinni Nayana. Starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the movie did well in the theaters. Now aiming to woo its audience on the OTT platform, the movie is all set to release on Friday 18 February, 2022. It also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as female lead characters. The father-and-son duo family entertainer is a must-watch this weekend.

OTT Platform: Zee5

IMDB Rating: 7.1

#3 Hridayam

The coming-of-age drama starring Pranav Mohanlal made it big at the box office with its theater release. One of the biggest grosser in Kerala, the movie is now all set for its OTT release this Friday. The movie is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the plot of the story tracks the life of Arun from the age of 17 to 30. It also stars, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. Watch the romantic Malayalam film this weekend.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

IMDB Rating: 8.9

#4 Enemy

An action-thriller Tamil entertainer written and directed by Anand Shankar is all set to premiere on OTT this Friday, 18 February, 2022 in Tamil and Telugu. The movie stars two top Kollywood actors Vishal and Arya. The movie that was released in theaters in 2021, is now here to entertain your weekend. Add it to your wishlist and let us know your thoughts.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

IMDB Rating: 6.8

#5 Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The face of madness returns. The Leatherface comes back for another slaughter in a rural Texas town. Acknowledging the original 1974 movie, this horror story is sure to send chills down your spine. With no fear of spilling more blood around the streets, Leatherface has returned scarier than ever. Cath the movie on OTT this weekend.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

IMDB Rating: N/A