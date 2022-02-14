With the wedding season rolling into 2022, the best destination wedding venues in Visakhapatnam are gaining popularity. The dream of the perfect big day of your life shouldn’t be a task. Don’t let your wedding day be just another family gathering at the same old convention hall. Let’s spice it up this year with some beachside views, skylit gazebos, regal decor, and some lavish delicacies. Check this out of your wedding checklist as we have got you covered.

Here’s our pick of venues that take weddings to the next level. Get ready for your big day hassle-free.

#1 Sunray Village Resort

With the laid-back ambiance and a lush green environment, this outdoor wedding destination is one’s dream come true. Located at a distance of 60 km from Visakhapatnam, Sunray Village Resort tops our list of destination wedding venues in Visakhapatnam. Check out the property in a cycle or a caddy car. The venue offers both outdoor and indoor venues depending on the weather conditions and the choice of the bride and groom. One does not need to worry about rooms and parking areas at this venue. Various facilities like private pool venues, cricket ground, golf course, jogging tracks, fish ponds, and nurseries as recreational activities are sure to keep your guests occupied and make your wedding a very memorable experience. Huge acres of open land by the beach offers great opportunities to design your wedding stage in a very unique way. Be sure to check out their website for more information on prices.

#2 Whispering Waters

Yet another outdoor wedding venue, it is located at Uppada, Mangamaripeta, 18 km from the city. A luxuriant venue of grass and palm trees, the newly opened wedding venue makes a good choice if you are planning a destination wedding. Whispering Waters offers rooms in addition to the venue along with a large parking area. If you are having an intimate wedding with a group of close family and friends, this is your go-to choice.

#3 Sai Priya Beach Resort

Located by one of the cleanest beaches of South India, the Sai Priya Beach Resort is a combination of some good food and a great venue. The resort offers its clients, rooms, food services, parking area, florist options, and an amicable staff that promise to make you’re a stay and warm one. With an option of outdoor and indoor venues, choose the one that best suits you and your family. Make your big day a little less stressful with a venue that has to offer you everything.

#4 Sri Santhi Village

With a serene temple and a royal palace-like venue, Sri Santhi is a destination wedding venue one must consider. Set your stage against multiple views for that touch of royalty on your wedding day. If you are looking for a traditional temple setting, then this is your best option. The venue also offers indoor options to suit your needs. The venue is located about 40km from the city with good connectivity. One will just need to follow the map to reach the venue. Consider checking out this venue and contact them for further information.

#5 Novotel

Located in the heart of the city, by the beach, under the starlit sky Novotel, Vizag is a true royal affair. The 5-star hotel is no ordinary destination wedding venue. With both indoor and outdoor wedding venues, our favourite pick is the outdoor one. The venue provides in-house décor, catering, and alcohol. The air-conditioned venues are the best option for those planning for a summer wedding by the beach. The infinity pool and deck area are good options for intimate and small occasions. The venue offers good connectivity to the city’s railway station, bus station, and airport.

#6 Radisson Blu

Calming views of the sea from every nook and corner, mesmerising sunrises and sunsets, away from the city’s hustle and bustle Radisson Blu is the best destination wedding venue for the hushed couple. Yet another 5-star hotel that offers both outdoor and indoor venues, it also offers some delicious delicacies to impress your guests. The in-house décor does a great job and caters to your needs at all times. The venue offers some luxurious rooms and a pool for your free time. Please contact them for any information on prices.

#7 The Park

The unique thing about Vizag’s 5-star hotels are their serene locations. Located right beside the bustling waters of the Bay of Bengal, the outdoor venue is sure to mesmerize your guests. The venue also has in-house restaurants and pubs to keep your guest entertained. The pool area makes a good choice for small occasions like mehndi or haldi. The place does not even require much decore as the lush green gardens speak for themselves. Check out their website or call them for more information.

#8 Taj Gateway

Your guests are sure to go Wah Taj! as they visit this royal property. You will be amazed at the beautiful locations the property has to offer. Overlooking the sea, the guest rooms are another reason you should choose to plan your destination wedding at this venue. Halls lit with vintage chandeliers, and carefully laid out royal carpets Taj Gateway is more of an experience. One does not need an introduction to the mouth-watering cuisines of Taj. With the most humble staff and royal treatment, consider it one of the best destination wedding venues in Visakhapatnam.

Let us know which one is your favourite destination wedding venue in Visakhapatnam.