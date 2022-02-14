What was conceived out of the pure passion for empowering the youth of the nation a decade ago, has now transformed into one of India’s fastest-growing cultural festivals, Vaayu. It is one of India’s fastest-growing cultural festivals of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Deemed to be University, Mumbai and Vaayu Fest back with greater vigour and madness.

Vaayu, which took place from the 10th to 13th February this year, comprised 53+ exhilarating events, enthralling and entertaining workshops with experts, live sessions with renowned celebrities and the most fun-filled Pronites. Vaayu has organised an evening full of joy and laughter with Biswa Kalyan Rath & Sapan Verma. “Writeous” an event assembled by the Literary Arts Department, interweaves the headlines that one has seen and shared on social media with trivial everyday tasks using poetry. For all the financial enthusiasts, the Management Events Department organised a Mock Stock Exchange. Change your lens, change your story, with CaptureX, an event by the Fine Arts Department. was conducted for the photography enthusiasts.

“The activist” is a fundraising event organised by the Innovations department that provided a platform to be the voice and make a change to support the women. The Proshows department has organised a promotional event with renowned celebrities like Parth Samthaan & Khushali Kumar for their upcoming melody “Dhokha”. ‘Trés Chic’, an event which was catalogued by the Externals department where people wrote blogs, expressed their views on fashion trends and facilitated a chance to win a paid internship at Pinkvilla! ‘Tiki Taka’, an event curated by the Gaming and Sports department, was organised for the aspiring football fanatics to show off their freestyle skills with exciting prizes, vouchers, jerseys, protein powder and much more! The winning prizes were worth up to Rs. 50,000!

The Vaayu fest, at NMIMS Mumbai, has collaborated with numerous prominent companies giving the participants a chance to win exciting goodies and cash prizes!

For more details head over to their Instagram page @vaayufest.