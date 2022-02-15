In recent times, Waltair Division is taking various initiatives to provide several passenger-friendly measures at the stations under its jurisdiction. The mobile phone has become an essential gadget of our day to day life, without which our day does not begin. Its importance increases even more when we travel, particularly in trains. To sort out all the problems, a one-stop solution was provided by Waltair Division i.e. Cell World – mobile phone accessories, recharges and Xerox shop at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on platform number 1, beside Robotic Spa.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy inaugurated the Cell World on 14 February 2022 at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on platform number 1. To promote new ideas and concepts related to travelling passengers and enhance the non-fare revenue, the Waltair Division has awarded a contract for setting up of mobile accessories shop at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. KFW Cell World is a kiosk that provides services such as the sale of cell phones, accessories, prepaid recharge, and Xerox facility.

DRM Anup Satpathy said that the mission of the Waltair Division to provide modern facilities to the esteemed passengers will continue so as to develop the stations into the most frequently visited places. Passengers can spend time relaxing, entertaining, and fulfilling their needs while undertaking journeys or waiting for trains at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.