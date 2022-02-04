A total outlay of over ₹2,552 crore was allocated to the Waltair Division in the Railway Budget 2022-23. With a focus to enhance the safety works and improving infrastructure facilities, the budget allotment has been significant for projects to be completed in 2022-23. It is to ensure that no progress is hindered for lack of funds. There has been a significant increase in outlay for Doubling, Road Safety works, Road under Bridge and Over Bridges, and Newline constructions.

Wagon POH workshop of 200 Nos capacity at Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam – which is almost completed got Rs 6.5 crores in the Railway Budget. Augmentation of Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam for homing 100HHP locomotives got Rs 2 crores, Augmentation of Electric Loco Shed for homing of 200 locos got Rs 0.5 crores fund allocation in Railway Budget. In total Waltair Division was allocated Rs 11.9 crores funds for workshops and sheds under the Railway Budget 2022-23.

Ongoing Doubling and Newline works are given priority with the allocation of Rs 2208 Crores. The projects like Jeypore – Malkangiri (130 km); Jeypore – Navarangpur (38 km); Naupada-Gunupur – New broad gauge line up to Theruvali (79.15 km), Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa – 3rd line (34.7 km); Jeypore – Malkangiri (130 km); Jeypore – Navarangpur (38 km); Naupada-Gunupur – New broad gauge line up to Theruvali (79.15 km) and Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa – 3rd line (34.7 km) in this funding.

Towards the traffic facility works an amount of Rs 11 crores allocated which includes Gopalapatnam-Vizianagaram – Provision of auto signalling including Simhachalam bypass line, Conversion of Line 4 into a longer loop with common loop status for python trains at Chipurupalli.

For road safety works that include road over/ under bridges, level crossings, an amount of Rs 17.74 crores have been allocated that includes Palasa-Pundi – Road overbridge in lieu of level crossing No.ML/373 (Srikakulam District), Ponduru-Sigdam – Road over bridge in lieu of level crossing No.ML/438, Naupada-Kotabommali – Road overbridge, Urlam-Srikakulam – Road Overbridge, manning of unmanned level crossings etc.

Track renewal works that enhances rider comfortability, safety and sectional speed are also got priority for which an amount of Rs 193.34 crores has been allotted to Waltair Division in the Railway Budget. The renewal works include sleeper renewal, track repairs, ballast works etc over the Waltair Division .

Maintenance of Bridges, tunnels and approaches are important which got Rs 20.3 crores. The signalling and telecom works got Rs 23.685 crores that will be utilized for replacing old signalling systems, modernisation and repairs.

Apart from these funds, the Waltair Division will also get funds from the umbrella works allocated in the combined works of East Coast Railway ( Rs 1644 crores).