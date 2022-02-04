The President’s Fleet Review (PFR) 2022, is planned in Visakhapatnam on 21 February 2022. Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and other Indian dignitaries will be attending the Fleet Review. The activities planned for the President’s Fleet Review 2022 includes illumination of anchored ships off RK Beach, a review by the Hon’ble President of ships at Anchorage and a Flypast. This is the third such review being held in Visakhapatnam.

Historically, a Fleet Review is an assembly of ships at a pre-designated place for the purpose of paying respects to the Sovereign of a nation and to display their commitment to him. In turn, the Sovereign, by reviewing the ships, reaffirms his faith in the Fleet and its ability to defend the nation’s maritime interests. The earliest recorded Indian Fleet Review was in the 18th Century by the powerful Maratha Fleet, consisting of ‘Ghurabs’ and ‘Gallivats’, under the renowned Sarkhel (Grand Admiral) Kanhoji Angre at the coastal fortress of Ratnagiri. In Britain, a Fleet Review was a precursor to setting sail for war or was conducted on special occasions like the coronation of a new monarch. In the USA, the ‘Great White Fleet’, meant to project American power overseas, was reviewed by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1907, prior to departure, and once again in 1909, on its return to the United States.

In our country, the President of India, as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviews the Fleet. Over a period of time Fleet Reviews in India have seen participation by ships, submarines and aircraft to emphasise the three-dimensional nature of the Indian Navy. Ships of the other government agencies, such as the Coast Guard, government research vessels and Indian-owned (flagged) merchant ships, have also joined in paying respects to the President.

Independent India has witnessed eleven Fleet Reviews to date, with the last one held on 06 February 2016. This includes the two International Fleet Reviews, hosted by India in 2001 and 2016, which saw large-scale participation by foreign ships from across the globe, alongside Indian ships. President’s Fleet Review earlier was attended by the then Hon’ble Presidents Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (2006) and Shri Pranab Mukherjee (2016) in Visakhapatnam.

Here are some of the snapshots of the President’s Fleet Review held in the past:

During the President’s Fleet Review, the Hon’ble President is received by a Guard of Honour prior to embarking on the Presidential Yacht. This is followed by a 21-gun salute, after which the Hon’ble President, onboard the Presidential Yacht, steams past an armada of anchored ships from the various Commands of the Indian Navy along with ships of the Indian Coast Guard and Merchant Marine. In addition to the anchored ships, a mobile column of warships/submarines steams past the Presidential column, offering similar salutations. The air element carries out a flypast over the President’s Yacht as part of the Fleet Review.