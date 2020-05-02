Indian Navy: Armed forces and Naval ships to salute corona warriors

Eastern Naval Command (ENC) will join the Armed Forces across the country to show solidarity with the corona warriors on Sunday, 03 May 20. Armed forces to hold fly-past for corona warriors. Indian Navy ships will illuminate at RK Beach from 7:30 pm on Sunday to salute corona warriors.

A host of events will be organised by units under ENC to pay tributes to all Corona Warriors including Doctors, Nurses, other health workers, hygiene and sanitation staff, police personnel and media personnel who have been risking their lives and relentlessly fighting the COVID-19 and containing the spread of the pandemic.

On Sunday morning, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) will be visiting Govt. TB and Chest Hospital and GITAM Hospital which are the designated COVID-19 hospitals at Visakhapatnam and felicitate the Medical fraternity for their efforts. This will be followed by a naval helicopter from INS Dega showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients at Visakhapatnam.

Two Indian Navy ships will also be at anchorage off RK Beach and illuminating from 7:30 pm to midnight on Sunday at Visakhapatnam. Indian Navy will also salute the Corona warriors through traditional Naval ceremonials. Two ships of ENC will be at anchorage off the Marina Beach at Chennai to honour and salute these corona warriors by illuminating and traditional Naval ceremonials. In addition to illumination, the ships will also be firing Green flares signifying our good wishes for the health of our citizens.