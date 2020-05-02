Minister calls for proper water supply in Visakhapatnam in coming months

Minister of State Municipal and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana, directed the Engineering Waterworks Department to ensure there is sufficient water supply in Visakhapatnam in the ongoing summer season. As per a press release by the GVMC, the Public Health Engineer-in-Chief briefed the Minister and the municipal authorities in a video conference about the several engineering works in progress. The meeting was attended by GVMC Commissioner Srijana Gummala, along with other officials.

It may be noted that the onset of summer has brought in water shortages in different parts of the city over the last few years. Densely populated areas such as Seethammadhara, Akkayapalem, and Asilmetta have been particularly vulnerable to this problem. Given the current coronavirus cases, there is an increased need to ensure abundant water supply to allow hygienic practices in different parts of Visakhapatnam.

The authorities have also been ordered to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in monsoon and to complete the dredging of major drains by the end of May.

Commissioner GVMC G.Srijana and all HOD’s participated in the video conference conducted by Minister of MA & UD Sri Botcha Satyanarayana garu along with Secretary MAUD J.Symala Rao. pic.twitter.com/caJIFcYaDT — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 2, 2020

On Friday Botsa Satyanarayana also said that the support of the people in Andhra Pradesh to the state’s fight against COVID-19 is a testament to the performance of the officials and staff in municipal departments.

The Minister said that in coordination with other departmental authorities, a municipality’s main functions are to ensure that sanitation and spraying of chemicals are carried out without causing any inconvenience to the public. He further stated that the quarantine centres must not use the services of municipal sanitation staff and instead, hire their own staff on a temporary basis.

The Minister also stated that ID passes must be issued in containment zones and other prohibited areas to ensure seamless functioning. Mr Satynarayana added that the funerals of those who have died due to coronavirus must be performed in accordance with government regulations.