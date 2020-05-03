Entire GVMC area to be treated as containment zone for full 2 weeks

The Isolation Committee held a meeting in the Joint Collector’s Chambers on Saturday. In the meeting, the District Joint Collector, L Siva Shankar, IAS, has announced that the entire Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) area is now a containment zone and will be in full lockdown for two weeks.

According to the Joint Collector, four positive cases have been recorded in the Visakhapatnam city limits in the last two days. While 29 cases were reported in the district, 20 were discharged and nine others were still being treated. In the wake of the new COVID-19 cases, he said that stern action will be taken. Entire GVMC area will be treated as a containment zone.

The hospitals where the COVID-19 treatment is being provided are Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Pradhama Hospital, Government ENT Hospital and Government TB & Chest Hospital. The information provided by these hospitals like bed gaps, the treatment being given to positive and suspected cases, nutrition according to the specified menu, required amount of peer to peer medical kits, medical equipment etc. were reviewed. The hospitals that have quarantine wards must adhere to continuous sanitation and maintain cleanliness. In the above-mentioned hospitals, the medical and sanitisation staff treating COVID-19 patients should immediately be administered with the Truenat Tests using Mobile Teams. The officer laid emphasis on the fact that the people staying in quarantine must be provided with nutritious food according to the menu, comfortable living accommodation and regular sanitation. All people who are released from the quarantine must be given Rs. 2000 even if they had tested negative.

He also mentioned that officers and staff of all government departments must compulsorily download the Aarogya Setu App. In fact, he claimed that the app will be of great use to everyone.

Isolation Committee members Dr Siva Kumar, Dr Ravindra, Dr Bhaskar, other doctors and special deputy collectors Visvesvara Rao, Surya Kala, Anita and Ramana were present at the meeting.