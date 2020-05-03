Under the #BeattheVirus Campaign, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s paintings are up for sale to fund COVID-19 pandemic relief activities in Tamil Nadu. The Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru’s abstract painting “To Live Totally” fetched a grand sum of Rs 4.14 crore. The donated amount for the 5 x 5 canvas painting will be used for the welfare of rural households in Thondamuthur block, Coimbatore. Sadhguru, a motivational speaker, has also announced that smaller copies of the paintings will also be available for purchase. The foundation has been operational in the mission to protect over 2 lakh residents in the vicinity from this global pandemic.

My painting is up for auction to support Isha’s pandemic relief activities. Hope it finds a home soon. This is an online Auction to support on-ground Action. –Sg #BeatTheVirushttps://t.co/yqWUwrIiXe pic.twitter.com/dYTo2voICF — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 19, 2020

Most of these people in rural areas are daily wage workers and are bereft of financial support in the present situation. The Isha Foundation aims to provide a reprieve to the villages through various measures. They have around 700 people working for this cause from the foundation. Along with cooked meals from their decentralized kitchens provided to the villagers, they also deliver the immunity booster drink called Nilavembu Kashyap. They have contributed by creating awareness amongst people, providing basic necessities, keeping the frontline workers with the protective equipment, supporting the isolation ward and meeting other requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the lives of people and left them at a disadvantage without incomes. The rural people are at a bigger disadvantage with an unstable source of livelihood. Community service in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has come as a relief, especially to the rural areas in Tamil Nadu. After Sadhguru’s painting got sold, he has tweeted