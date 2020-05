A full list of containment zones in Visakhapatnam are under high alert and the authorities have increased the surveillance. Almost most of the areas in GVMC that is Visakhapatnam(Urban) are being treated as containment zone. As of yesterday, four positive cases have been recorded in the Visakhapatnam city limits in the last two days. While a total number of 29 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district, 20 were discharged and the rest are being treated.

The list of COVID-19 containment zones in Visakhapatnam district those are demarketed include Allipuram, Revidi (Padmanabham), ITI Junction, Muslim Thatichela Palem, Santi Nagar (NAD), Reddy Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Poorna Market, Dandu Bazaar, Maharanipeta, Rangireejuveedhi(Poorna Market), Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka), Chengal Rao Peta, Gajuwaka, Seethana Gardens and Madhavadhara, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota), Komativeedhi (Narsipatnam), Marripalem and Gopalapatnam. 5 New Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Vizag district, taking the tally to 34.

Here is a full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Visakhapatnam.