District Collector announces new rules for extended lockdown in Vizag

The District Collector, V. Vinay Chand (IAS), addressed the media along with Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, R. K. Meena (IPS), and Superintendent of Police, Attada Babujee (IPS) regarding the new rules for extended lockdown in Vizag. The Collector said that the Central Government has issued orders to extend the lockdown for two weeks and to classify districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones. He stated that the entire Visakhapatnam district has been placed under the orange zone. He also said that “there will be a review of this status in 10 days. The GVMC area is classified as unit one and the rest of the rural area is classified as unit two”. There are a total of 15 containment zones in the Visakhapatnam district. SP Attatta Babujee stated that Section 144 is in force at the containment zones.

According to the District Collector, “a containment area is 500 meters from the home where the coronavirus positive case is reported. The buffer zone around the containment area will be 2.5 km. People who enter into the containment will be under strict surveillance. It is forbidden for people to be out on the roads from 7 pm in the evening to 7 am the next morning unless there is a medical emergency. Walking in public places is prohibited without a legitimate cause. Young children, the elderly and those with health problems should not come out. Furthermore, citizens can only come out for buying essential commodities and medical supplies, otherwise, they should not come out.

Only essential stores in residential areas that have a permit will be allowed to function. The Collector emphasized that social distancing must be practiced at these shops as well and they will only be open from 7 am to 1 pm. No more than 5 persons can gather at the stores at a single time and only 1 person per household is allowed to go to the store. The store workers must use masks, gloves and sanitizer without fail. As stipulated by the centre, the national and international airlines, trains have been banned. Interstate bus services and the inter-district, buses from district to district will continue to not function. As part of extended lockdown rules in Vizag, cinema halls, shopping malls and gyms are to remain closed. He also stated that the arrangements are being made for the migrant workers and stranded students in the district to move back to their hometowns. The workers will be consulted and passes will be made for inter-district or inter-state travel.”

Commissioner of Police, R. K. Meena, stated that citizens must practice social distancing measures when they come out to buy essentials. He said that particulars of hospital visits must be logged in. Those who come to the hospital should get the thermal screening done before entering the hospital, said the Commissioner of Police.