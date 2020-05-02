As per the Media Buliten released yesterday, Vizag reported 2 positive coronavirus cases. Later in the day, as per official information, one more case came into light.

Yo! Vizag reported on Friday itself, that the third case for the day was registered. As reported earlier, a 62-year-old man from Chengal Rao Peta was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH), with a kidney problem, on Thursday, April 30. The patient, on admission, was placed in a temporary isolation ward. COVID-19 tests were performed that night, however, the patient succumbed while waiting for the report. With the 62-year-old testing positive for COVID-19, the tally in Visakhapatnam district to 26 by Friday night.

As per the Media Bulletin released on Saturday, Vizag reported four positive coronavirus cases. It is to be noted that it includes the 62-year-old patient who tested positive and the authorities are yet to confirm if the death was due to COVID-19. As Yo! Vizag bought the news of the 62-year-old man testing positive, yesterday itself, we are taking the new cases count as three in the district. Also, the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh hasn’t included the district’s COVID-19 death in the latest report. COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam district mounts to 29.

As per information released by the State Command Control Room, Media Bulletin on Saturday at 10 AM on 2 April 2020, COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have reached 1525 in the past 24 hrs. Of these, Kurnool District recorded the highest number of cases (25), Krishna District 12 cases, Visakhapatnam, Ananthapur and Kadapa reported 4 each, East Godavari 3, Guntur 2, Nellore 6, Prakasam and West Godavari reported 1 each. 441 people have been discharged from various facilities across the state so far.

Of the 5943 samples tested, 62 new cases were registered across all districts of AP in the last twenty-four hours alone. Thereby, taking the number of active cases to 1051.