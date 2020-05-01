Two new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Vizag. The coronavirus cases continue to shoot up to 1,463 in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported across AP in the last 24 hours. The district-wise breakup of the new cases is as follows – Kurnool (25), Kadapa (6), Guntur (19), Ananthapur (6), Visakhapatnam (2), and West Godavari (2). The number of active cases, in the state, has reached 1,027. The number of patients discharged is 403. The death toll has touched 33 in the District as on date.

Another COVID-19 patient from Vizag was discharged from the GITAM hospital. Out of the 23 cases reported in Visakhapatnam District, 20 individuals recovered from the deadly virus. Currently, two patients are undergoing treatment at the GITAM Hospital and the woman who tested positive two days ago, is being treated at the VIMS Hospital. Now with two new coronavirus cases in Vizag, the tally has mounted to 25 in the district.

In an exclusive chat with Yo! Vizag, the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr PV Sudhakar, informed that the patient was discharged on Thursday after testing negative for the coronavirus. Speaking further, the AMC Principal said that respecting the privacy of the patients, their personal details will not be revealed. He said that this decision has been taken in line with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s call to not discriminate the COVID-19 patients.

Sharing the current testing process in Visakhapatnam District, Dr PV Sudhakar said that four methods including Truenat testing, CBNAAT testing, RT-PCR tests, and Rapid testing kits are being used to detect the coronavirus. “The district holds a capacity to run 16,000 rapid tests. A total of 12,615 individuals were tested with the help of rest of the testing methods,” he added. Speaking on the current scenario in Visakhapatnam, the AMC Principal said that the district is definitely safer when compared to the nation-wide surge of the coronavirus cases.