District-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Several states across India have been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. While Maharashtra and Kerala remain the worst-hit regions, states like Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have also been grappling with the ongoing crisis. Coming to Andhra Pradesh, there have been 13 cases of coronavirus that have come to light so far, with a patient from Guntur testing positive on Friday. The first case in the state had been reported in Nellore on 12 March.
As per the COVID-19 dashboard of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, a total of 428 samples have been tested across the state so far. While 378 samples turned negative, the results of the remaining 37 cases are currently awaited.
Visakhapatnam has reported four coronavirus cases while Krishna district has recorded three. Guntur district, on the other hand, has reported two cases while the districts of East Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor have registered one case each so far.
Here is the district-wise break up of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh:
|District
|Samples Tested
|Positive Cases
|Negative Cases
|Pending Cases
|Srikakulam
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Vizianagaram
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Visakhapatnam
|114
|4
|101
|9
|East Godavari
|61
|1
|56
|4
|West Godavari
|13
|0
|10
|3
|Krishna
|22
|3
|18
|1
|Guntur
|39
|2
|29
|8
|Prakasam
|20
|1
|18
|1
|Nellore
|18
|1
|14
|3
|Chittoor
|45
|1
|43
|1
|Kadapa
|25
|0
|19
|6
|Anantapur
|41
|0
|40
|1
|Kurnool
|20
|0
|20
|0
|Total
|428
|13
|378
|37
The state authorities have set up a massive volunteer system to conduct surveys, keep surveillance, disinfectant areas, and ensure delivery of essential services in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.
