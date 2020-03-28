District-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh

Several states across India have been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. While Maharashtra and Kerala remain the worst-hit regions, states like Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have also been grappling with the ongoing crisis. Coming to Andhra Pradesh, there have been 13 cases of coronavirus that have come to light so far, with a patient from Guntur testing positive on Friday. The first case in the state had been reported in Nellore on 12 March.

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, a total of 428 samples have been tested across the state so far. While 378 samples turned negative, the results of the remaining 37 cases are currently awaited.

Visakhapatnam has reported four coronavirus cases while Krishna district has recorded three. Guntur district, on the other hand, has reported two cases while the districts of East Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor have registered one case each so far.

Here is the district-wise break up of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh:

District Samples Tested Positive Cases Negative Cases Pending Cases Srikakulam 9 0 9 0 Vizianagaram 1 0 1 0 Visakhapatnam 114 4 101 9 East Godavari 61 1 56 4 West Godavari 13 0 10 3 Krishna 22 3 18 1 Guntur 39 2 29 8 Prakasam 20 1 18 1 Nellore 18 1 14 3 Chittoor 45 1 43 1 Kadapa 25 0 19 6 Anantapur 41 0 40 1 Kurnool 20 0 20 0 Total 428 13 378 37