The Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam (DLS VSKP) has achieved NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation with the standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 in the field of Testing.

The scope of testing in chemical discipline is Metal & Alloy testing and metal wear analysis in lubricating oils by spectroscopic method. Whereas in mechanical discipline, hardness tests like HRC & HRBW scale tests are done on a regular basis. Non-Destructive Tests like Dye Penetration Test & Ultra Sonic Testing of axles are also done, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi said. The Chemical & Metallurgical Laboratory of Diesel Loco Shed is the first Laboratory among the sheds in Indian Railways to achieve this feat, Mr Tripathi said.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of Diesel Loco Shed in ensuring quality service to the Railways and congratulated the Loco Shed team for achieving the coveted feat. He presented the certificate to Santosh Kumar Patra, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DLS).

Earlier Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam received various certificates to its merit:

1. IMS Certification: Diesel Loco Shed/VSKP has got an Integrated Management System on 25 January 2018 i.e ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System and OHSAS 18001:2007 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

2. ISO 50001: 2011 EnMS: Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam achieved ISO 50001:2011 for Energy Management System on 20 March 2018.

3. 5S Certification: Diesel Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam bagged another milestone by getting 5S certification on Work Place Management System on 3 May 2018.

4. Green Co Certification: DLS VSKP received Green Co. certification on 24 November 2018 and Plaque was unveiled by GM/ECoR/BBS during the 125th Year celebration of the Waltair Division.