The current year has certainly not been easy. With Covid-19 wreaking havoc across the globe, the bygone months have been nothing less than a nightmare. However, a few love stories have defied the pandemic odds to spread happiness in the lives of those involved. Wedding bells rang aloud for celebrities too as several couples took sacred vows amid dreamy ceremonies. From Kajal Aggarwal to Rana Daggubati, here are a few celebrities from the Telugu film industry who got married in 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal and other Tollywood celebrities who got married in 2020:

#1 Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

One of the most popular actresses in South India, Kajal Aggarwal tied the know with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October in a private ceremony at Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai. Given the COVID-19 norms, the wedding was attended by a limited gathering. Pictures of the bride and bridegroom, from the dreamy affair, recently set social media on fire.

#2 Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

View this post on Instagram Satyanarayan Puja at my new family home @ranadaggubati’s #RanaMiheeka #RanaDaggubati A post shared by Miheeka bajajj (@miheeka_bajajj) on Aug 10, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT

Tollywood’s heartthrob Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj got married in early August in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding, which followed both Telugu and Marwari traditions, was attended by only a handful of guests including Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, apart from close family.

#3 Nithiin and Shalini

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Telugu actor Nithiin too got hitched in July this year. Taking vows with his long-time girlfriend Shalini, the actor shared on Twitter, “I’m finally a married man. Need all your blessings and love.” The wedding at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, was attended by Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas, and others.

#4 Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma

May proved to be dearly special for actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma. This wedding too, owing to the lockdown restrictions, took place amid a limited gathering.