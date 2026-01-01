OTT releases this year: major theatre & streaming picks 2026

In today’s ever-evolving entertainment scene, where every week brings an array of diverse content to choose from, including new movies, series, shows, documentaries, and podcasts, the options are already endless. The new year is here, and movie fans are eagerly awaiting several major releases, including the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and more. Here is a list of theatrical new and OTT releases this year, 2026:

1. Haq

Featuring Imran Hashmi and Yami Gautam in lead roles, this movie is based on the real-life Shah Bano case and the Supreme Court’s historic verdict on this case. The story narrates the ordeal of many women, through Shazia Bano, whose lawyer husband wrongfully tries to divorce her through triple talaq, to be with another woman. Shazia fights a legal battle after her husband stops paying child support.

Streaming from: 2 January

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Border 2

Sequel of the iconic Border film released in 1997, this movie continues the legacy of the old film, with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan cast in lead roles. The movie is set for its big screen release.

Theatrical release: 23 January

3. Scream 7

Sydney moves away from her past life and starts afresh in the town of Pine Grove with her husband and kids. Sydney names her elder daughter Tatum after her best friend. Trouble invites itself back to her life after a Ghost-faced killer emerges in her new hometown and directly poses a threat to Tatum.

Theatrical Release: 27 February

4. The Devil Wears Prada 2

The story follows Miranda Priestly as she nears retirement and struggles to keep Runway relevant amid the decline of print media. Her challenges compel her to reconnect with her former assistant–turned–rival, Emily Charlton, who is now a high‑powered executive.

Theatrical release: 1 May

5. The Mandalorian & Grogu

Bounty hunter Din Djarin sets out with his young companion Grogu to journey through a recovering Galaxy and search for remnants from the dangerous Imperial Empire, whom they need to eliminate.

Theatrical release: 22 May

6. The Toy Story 5

The OG classic toys Woody, Buzz, and Jessie struggle to stay relevant in Bonnie’s life after a new play gadget, the Lily Pad, enters the picture. The movie showcases the conflict of toys vs tech, as Bonnie grows up and wishes to explore new and advanced things.

Theatrical release: 19 June

7. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Peter Parker balances living an anonymous life in college while paying attention to street crime and classes, until Tombstone and Scorpion show up. The story introduces new allies and enemies as Peter figures out his way out with the existing threats.

Theatrical release: 31 July

8. Drishyam 3

Vijay Salgaonkar faces the psychological impact of past crimes, while his family also deals with stress internally while facing scrutiny from society. The haunted IG Meera Deshmukh case adds to the stress and tension, with new characters and an unexpected plot waiting in the end.

Theatrical release: 2 October

9. Avengers: Doomsday

The film’s central theme surrounds fatherhood, as Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom. This is one of the highly anticipated Marvel movies from the newest Phase Six.

Theatrical Release: 18 December

10. Dune: Part Three

Featuring Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in lead roles, set 12 years after the last events, the story shows Bene Gesserit and Tleilaxu plotting against Paul Atreides.

Theatrical release: 18 December

2026 has already rolled out a blockbuster lineup of some of the most-awaited sequels, including Dune 3 and Drishyam 3 and many more OTT releases lined up. Let’s gear up to see the releases of these iconic remakes and releases.

