Vizag airport handled 27 lakhs in 2025,indicating increase of 9.29%

Visakhapatnam International Airport has seen an increase of 9.29% in passenger footfall, as it handled over 27 lakh passengers from January to November this year. A consistency of over 2.2 lakh passengers was maintained throughout. The footfall peaked in January and November with over 2.7 lakh passengers.

These reports indicate an increase of 9.29%, when compared to the activity of the Vizag International Airport from the same time period last year.

During the corresponding period in 2024, the cumulated traffic of passengers reached 25.21 lakhs, which has risen to 27.55 lakhs in 2025.

The Visakhapatnam airport also handled cargo operations, with domestic cargo operations totalling 4,902.876 metric tonnes. Outbound cargo weighing 1,955.369 metric tonnes and inbound cargo weighing 2,947.507 were handled, with the highest number being recorded in March at 593.195 metric tonnes. The monthly cargo operation remained above 340 metric tonnes.

On June 13, 2025, Indigo launched an International flight from Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi, which operates four days a week, further enhancing operations and functionality at the Vizag airport. To facilitate a better passenger experience, Baby Care Rooms were added this year. Safety measures were also taken, as the airport conducted a cyclone disaster exercise and a full-scale aircraft crash mock drill in 2025. The maintenance and operations of the airport were handed over to a private firm in February 2025.

The Vizag airport has ranked in ninth position nationally, securing a customer satisfaction score of 4.92 out of 5.

