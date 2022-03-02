For all the fans who were disappointed at the rumour of Marvel Cinematic Universe, famously abbreviated as MCU, closing shop with Avengers: Endgame, brace yourselves as they are waiting with Phase 4 to hit the box office after a small break. New titles and first looks of their famous characters have been keeping us on our toes, nail-biting for its release dates. From Jane ‘Thor’ Foster to Kamala Khan’s first MCU appearance on Disney Plus, the MCU has lined a series of movies in 2022.

Here is the list of upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies releasing in 2022:

#1 Morbius: The Living Vampire

Morbius The Living Vampire is a film based on a biochemist who attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Apparently, during an experiment, he accidentally injects himself with vampirism. Jared Leto plays the role of a determined biochemist Micheal Morbius. Directed by Daniel Espinosa a Swedish film director, the movie is expected to release on 1 April 2022.

#2 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Intended to be the sequel of the 2016 release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a story that is heavily influenced by the events of WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams will set to return to the MCU as Wong, Baron Mordo, and Christine Palmer, respectively. They’ll be joined by a newcomer Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the tentative release date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is 6 May 2022.

#3 Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder bring back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to the MCU. Jane is set to become the female version of Thor, while the new Asgardian king Valkyrie will be on the hunt for a queen. With several other familiar faces set to move in and out of the story, Gorr the God Butcher will serve as the central source of conflict. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie is expected to release on 8 July 2022.

#4 Black Panther 2

Black Panther is gearing up for a sequel that is set to release on 11 November 2022. The production team has confirmed that after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death, there are no plans to recast the role. Instead, the sequel is set to focus on other aspects of Wakanda like people, and its culture. Namor the Sub-Mariner will reportedly join the MCU in the Black Panther 2. The movie is directed by Ryan Cooler. This is one of the most awaited Marvel movies which is releasing in 2022.

#5 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

The upcoming computer-animated superhero movie of the MCU, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is going to have a new addition, the Japanese Spider-Man. Miles Morales returns for an epic adventure of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, that will transport Brooklyn’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man to the other side of the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy. A new team of Spider-People will have a face-off with a very powerful villain they haven’t previously encountered. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin Thompson, this sequel is expected to release on 7 October 2022.

If you are eagerly waiting for these releases, let us know which one is your favourite MCU character in the comments below.